The purpose of calls from “free” lawyers is to extort money from victims. Most of these calls are fraudulent. Andrey Knyazev, head of the Moscow Bar Association “Knyazev and Partners”, spoke about this in an interview with Sputnik radio.

According to him, malefactors lure a person into the office and already there they ask for money from him. “A young girl will tell you one amount for services you do not need, and then a gray-haired old man will come out and say that there is a special offer for you personally with a lower price,” the lawyer explained.

Knyazev recommended to be wary if the interlocutor pushes you to take any action. According to the lawyer, it is doubtful that someone is going to work for free.

“We have free legal assistance in cases of pensions, veterans, employment of pregnant women and, of course, in criminal cases, if a person cannot afford a lawyer,” the expert explained, adding that it is just free to serve pensioners should not.

Earlier, the swindler, posing as an employee of a large bank, admitted that she was calling from another country, where she worked in a comfortable office with a schedule of five to two. The girl Polina noted that there is no stability in income, you can earn seven thousand dollars a week, or 200 thousand.