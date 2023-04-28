Lawyer Khaminsky said that the admission of guilt by blogger Blinovskaya aggravated her situation

The admission of guilt by blogger Elena Blinovskaya in the case of tax evasion and money laundering aggravated her situation. So says tax lawyer Alexander Khaminsky, who is quoted “News”.

He stated that in 2023, changes were made to the legislation, allowing entrepreneurs to simply pay off the debt to terminate the case for tax crimes. In this case, the law does not require an admission of guilt.

“Blinovskaya had an alternative: silently pay 918 million rubles to the budget and legally demand the termination of the criminal case, or pay, admit guilt and face the threat of criminal liability, this time for laundering,” commented the lawyer.

Blinovskaya, as it became known earlier, chose the second option. During interrogation by the investigator, she fully admitted her guilt in the case of tax evasion and money laundering and repented of her deed. In the near future, a preventive measure will be chosen for her.

The blogger was detained on April 27 at a checkpoint in the Smolensk region on her way to Belarus. She tried to cross the Russian border in a rented car. Blinovskaya had plane tickets to Kazakhstan with her.