Cases of illegal loan processing have become more frequent in recent years. On Sunday, June 25, told the agency “Prime” lawyer Elena Kuderko.

According to the lawyer, scammers issue a fake loan through a bank according to the passport of another person. Most often, a person learns about an extra loan from collectors. The expert said that attackers receive other people’s passport data from merged databases or when citizens are forced to provide a copy of their document when checking into a hotel or applying for a SIM card. In some cases, a scan of a passport requires car sharing and social networks.

Kuderko noted that in such situations, you should collect as much information as possible about the illegal loan. In particular, it is important to find out the bank, the amount of debt, when and how the loan was received. The specialist said that after that you need to contact the police with a statement about fraud. It must indicate all known data, as well as report that they did not take a loan and did not know about the debt before.

Further, according to her, you need to inform the bank about the fraud and request copies of the documents on the “fake” loan. In addition, it is worth finding out from which phone they called or sent the application. It is important to hand over the received information and copies of documents to the police.

The expert said that in cases where an illegal loan is in the process of judicial recovery, then you need to apply to the court with an application to familiarize yourself with the case materials. They provide all the information about how and under what circumstances the loan was issued.

“After that, the choice of tactics of action and defense must be agreed with the lawyer, since many legal formalities depend on the time they are completed, and therefore it is important not to waste time and make the right decisions that are appropriate in a particular situation,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, on June 23, the VTB press service, reporting on increased fraudulent activity, told Izvestia that the most common fraud schemes are social engineering, whose share is 90%, and phishing. So, according to them, from January to April, attackers more often called customers of a credit institution through instant messengers.

The press service advised to follow the security rules: do not trust unknown interlocutors, read SMS from the bank, do not install programs on personal devices at the request of unfamiliar people.