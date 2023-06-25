Anastasia Podgrudkova, a lawyer in family and civil law, a member of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a managing partner of BNP Consulting, named Anastasia Podgrudkova, three mandatory steps to obtain bankruptcy status in an interview with Moslenta.

The expert explained that the status of a bankrupt is assigned to a citizen at the very moment of the beginning of the procedure for the sale of property (a procedure in which the financial manager, together with creditors, determines the value of the debtor’s property and the timing of its sale), and not after the debts are written off. The decision to declare a person bankrupt is subject to immediate execution, so the debtor needs to take several actions as soon as the process is launched.

First you need to transfer all bank cards to the arbitration manager within one working day. Then provide the financial manager with documents and all the necessary information about your property, liabilities and other important information within 15 days from the date of the relevant request.

In the end, when counterparties fulfill their obligations under the contract, the debtor must transfer all received property or funds to the financial manager for settlement with creditors, the lawyer noted.

The specialist warned that citizens who have already received bankrupt status are prohibited from opening bank accounts and deposits in credit institutions, as well as receiving funds from them.

At the same time, a citizen can send a petition for the issuance of funds from the bankruptcy estate (all the property of the debtor) in the amount of a living wage. The bankrupt also has the right to file a petition for exclusion from the bankruptcy estate of the only housing, subject to its inventory by the arbitration manager.

“After the introduction of the procedure, the debtor is not required to take any active actions. All activities are carried out by the arbitration manager, and it is he who applies to the court to complete the procedure and write off debts. After the entry into force of the court ruling, the debtor has the right to request a copy of the judicial act for presentation to credit organizations and unblocking accounts, ”the lawyer noted.

