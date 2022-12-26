Lawyer Prokopets called the letter from UEFA the problem of the transfer of the RFU to the Asian Confederation

Sports lawyer Mikhail Prokopets called the problem of the transition of the Russian Football Union (RFU) to the Asian Confederation. His words lead “Championship”.

Prokopets explained that the Russian side would need to receive a letter from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) stating that there were no objections to the transfer. In his opinion, the union may refuse to provide such paper. The lawyer also drew attention to the fact that the RFU does not have a clear agreement with Asia.

Earlier, the RFU held a meeting of the executive committee, which discussed the possibility of leaving UEFA and moving to the Asian Confederation. No decision was made. According to the “Championship”, UEFA opposed the initiative.

On February 28, the International Football Federation (FIFA) and UEFA excluded Russian teams and clubs from international tournaments. The teams do not play in European competitions, and the Russian team has lost the opportunity to compete for reaching the finals of the 2022 World Cup.