To apply to the arbitration court, you will need the following documents: a bankruptcy petition describing the actual circumstances of the case, the amount of debt to creditors and justifying the reason for the inability to repay the debt, a list of creditors, an inventory of property, copies of all documents (loan agreements, account statements, certificates 2-NDFL , a certificate from the traffic police and other documents confirming their property status and the inability to repay the debt).

In case of judicial bankruptcy, an arbitration manager is appointed from among the organizations indicated in the application, and it is he who, throughout the entire period of judicial bankruptcy, will analyze the solvency of the debtor, check the availability of property or transactions for challenging.

As a result of all the measures taken, the arbitration manager will submit to the court a report on his activities and an application for the completion of the bankruptcy procedure, in which he will describe the possibility / impossibility to write off debts to creditors. After the issuance of a judicial act on the satisfaction of the application of the arbitration manager, the procedure will be completed, and the debts will be written off.

