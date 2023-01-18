Employees with more than eight years of insurance experience will be paid 100% of average earnings as part of temporary disability benefits. About this on Wednesday, January 18, the agency “Prime” said Svetlana Krasnyanskaya, head of the HR service of the Yakovlev & Partners Legal Group.

Krasnyanskaya noted that in general, in 2023 in Russia, the maximum amount of hospital benefits paid is 2,736.99 rubles per day. However, its size depends on the work experience of a person and average earnings.

The expert stressed that workers with more than eight years of experience can receive up to 100% of their average earnings, but no more than 83 thousand rubles.

If the insurance period of an employee is less than eight, but more than five years, he can receive 80% of average earnings, but not more than 66.5 thousand rubles. If the experience is less than five years, then payments will amount to 60% of earnings, but not more than 49.9 thousand rubles.

“It is not uncommon for an employee to receive a “gray” salary or work unofficially and cannot confirm his income for the previous two years, or his average income is below the minimum wage (minimum wage), then he is entitled to benefits based on the minimum wage that will be valid in his region during periods of disability, ”Krasnyanskaya drew attention.

The situation is somewhat different when an employee takes sick leave to care for a child: in case of any illness of a child under seven years old, the parent receives payments in the amount of 100% of his earnings. However, the maximum period of sick leave for a parent should not exceed 60 days with general illnesses and 90 days with diseases from a special list.

“At the same time, if the child is over seven years old, and he is on home treatment, then the parent will be paid for the first 10 days in the amount of 100% of earnings, and the next – only 50%,” the expert added.

The specialist noted that the maximum period of sick leave for the care of children from seven to 15 years should not exceed 15 days at a time. At the same time, throughout the year, the total period of sick leave for a child should not exceed 45 days.

Earlier, on January 8, Professor of the Department of World Financial Markets and Fintech of the Russian University of Economics. G.V. Plekhanova Yulia Akhvlediani said that in 2023 the procedure and rules for issuing sick leave will change in Russia. In particular, according to the new rules, only employees working under civil law contracts (GPC) will be able to receive sick leave.

Moreover, temporary disability benefits will be issued to employees for whom their employer paid insurance premiums during 2022. Thus, those who worked in 2022 not under an employment contract will not be able to claim payments in 2023.