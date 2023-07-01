The lawyer called the case of Russian hockey player Sergeev detained in Poland fabricated

Criminal lawyer Maxim Kalinov spoke about the case of Russian hockey player Maxim Sergeyev, who was detained in Poland on charges of espionage. The lawyer’s words REN TV.

“In my opinion, the case of the hockey player is fabricated. Naturally, this can be done so that other people with a difficult world situation, so that they have the opinion that we in Russia and athletes are engaged in similar crimes, and so on, ”Kalinov said. He added that this is his personal opinion.

The lawyer also called Sergeyev’s detention indicative. According to him, the accusations against the 20-year-old hockey player look unfounded.

On June 30, Sergeev, who played for the Polish club Zaglembe, was detained on charges of espionage and participation in a spy network allegedly acting in the interests of Moscow. The athlete became the 14th detainee during this investigation. He faces up to ten years in prison. The court decided on his arrest for three months.