Today the last episode of Wild Moss, the podcast by Fedez and Luis Sal. However, the Milanese rapper has retraced his steps to reveal yet another truth. Once again, irony and sarcasm are the backdrop to this story.

Here's what Fedez said about abandoning this project.

Wild Moss: the last episode of the podcast is on air

The last episode of the podcast aired today Wild Mossor at least the last event that will see the very famous Milanese rapper at the center of everything Fedez. This program was born from an idea of ​​Federico Lucia and Luis Sal, until recently very good friends.

Following several discussions and many divergent points of view, the two friends parted ways permanently. The project also fell through as Luis backed out while Fedez continued to carry on the show.

This is until the judiciary intervened on the issue and the rapper found himself with his back against the wall. The end of this broadcast represents a very sad point for all those who followed it assiduously: we still don't know what will happen.

Fedez's clarification regarding his words

The last episode of Wild Moss had a huge following and for all those who didn't miss this event, the episode in question was among the funniest ever. Obviously at the end of the program Fedez decided to publish some posts on Instagram. Wild Moss ends here, actually I don't know. He passes into the hands of Luis, Marra and I get the fuck out.

Subsequently the Milanese rapper has published other stories on Instagram in order to clarify the situation and your point of view on what happened: I have to make an errata on Muschio that Luis's lawyer called me all agitated. I have to self-prove and apologize guys. I have too many trials and confuse the defensive lines. Let's not leave everything to Luis, let's wait for the judiciary to decide and I love the judiciary very much. I don't know if Luis loves the judiciary, but maybe I love him a little more. Let's see what the law will say.

It is not difficult to grasp the veil of sarcasm and of irony that Fedez has leaked out in these words, even if at the moment we can't say anything more. What will Luis think about this last minute statement from Fedez?