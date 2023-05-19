The lawyer Annamaria Bernardini de Pace talks about the divorces of VIPs

Annamaria Bernardini de Pace, one of the best-known marriage lawyers in Italy, recounted some little-known aspects of her private life, also revealing some details on the divorces of VIPs.

Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the lawyer retraced her professional and private life, starting from her marriage to her ex-husband, married at 22 and father of her children: “I discovered that we had no more money because he had bought a stable of horses and was spending Wednesday to bet and lose money. I was very much in love and I was so disappointed that I decided to leave him instantly”.

Hence the decision to graduate, “I couldn’t keep the girls, so I went back to university, dropped out with five exams, graduated and then divorced. Without asking for a lira”, and the career that led her to defend some of the best-known personalities in the world of entertainment, including, for a short time, Francesco Totti on whom she declared: “I’m not talking about this”.

Annamaria Bernardini de Pace has no doubts about which was the bloodiest divorce she witnessed: the one between Al Bano and Romina Power.

They had met very young, they had loved each other very much, then the differences between the American mentality and that of Southern Italy had emerged. However, they were good at preserving their children,” said the lawyer.

Bernardini de Pace then explains how the jurisprudence has changed in the field of legal separations: “The principle of the standard of living was introduced thanks to my battle in the 1980s. Then, two years ago, it was removed from the Cassation, rightly so, because women are no longer the weaker sex. And, in my early days, cheating was considered a cause for guilt, something shocking. Today, however, it is something that nobody gives a damn about. Indeed, I have introduced the principle of treason ‘in self-defense’, which is very popular”.

And on the highest check obtained, the lawyer replies: “One hundred thousand euros a month. net”.