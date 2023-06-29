Former US President Donald Trump may win a case against journalist and writer Elizabeth Jean Carroll who accused him of rape. This opinion was expressed by the chairman of the Vlasova and Partners Bar Association, Olga Vlasova, on Thursday, June 29.

On June 27, Trump counter-sued Carroll, accusing her of undermining his reputation by alleging that he allegedly tried to rape her in 1996. According to the statement, the reputation of the politician and businessman “has been significantly damaged, which, in turn, has led to an excessive amount of losses.”

According to Vlasova, Trump has a good chance of winning the case, since the court failed to prove guilt in rape, and the charge of attempted harassment in the eyes of a huge audience looks rather ironic.

“We must also take into account the fact that Trump has many like-minded people, a positive reputation and his business makes a great contribution to the US economy through taxes and other mechanisms. This can play a huge pedestal when considering a case. With a good lawyer, he has every chance to defend his reputation. There are legal mechanisms for this, as well as a similar practice, in the legal field of the United States, ”said the lawyer in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

In May, a jury of six men and three women found Trump guilty of harassment, but not rape, and ordered Carroll to pay $5 million in damages.

On May 23, the Associated Press learned that American writer Carroll asked the court to amend a libel lawsuit she filed against Trump in order to sue him for another $10 million. She wants to force him to answer for words in a speech to voters, which, after the decision trial in her favor was broadcast by CNN.

In 2019, Carroll accused Trump of attempting to rape him in 1996 in the locker room of a Manhattan department store. Then she pointed out that representatives of her generation did not report violence against themselves.

The former head of the White House strongly denied the allegations, calling them lies, and assured that he had not met the journalist. He suggested that with the help of such statements she was trying to sell a new book.

On May 1, it was reported that a judge in New York denied Trump annulment of the trial on charges of violence brought against him by Carroll.