On July 13, State Duma deputy Yana Lantratova announced the imminent separation of the blogger profession into an official type of economic activity. However, the lawyer of the Association of Bloggers and Agencies (ABA), Anastasia Krasnikova, told Izvestia that blogging in OKVED has a long way to go.

“The real scale of the influencer marketing market has already reached 45-50 billion rubles. Very soon, the sphere that de facto exists in our country will finally become a de jure recognized area of ​​economic activity,” Lantratova wrote in her Telegram channel, reporting on a meeting with Maxim Perlin, co-founder of the Association of Bloggers and Agencies.

In turn, the lawyer of the Association of Bloggers and Agencies Anastasia Krasnikova is skeptical about the possibility of blogging becoming a separate type of economic activity in the near future.

“According to open unofficial data, the total turnover of the Russian influence marketing market for 2021 amounted to more than 15 billion rubles, while some industries from the All-Russian Classification of Economic Activities (OKVED) have a significantly lower turnover. The activities of bloggers cannot fit under the already existing OKVED 73.11 (Advertising), because this OKVED does not reflect the full specifics of the activities of bloggers and does not correspond to economic realities, ”Krasnikova said.

The lawyer added that it is incorrect to generalize bloggers with any players in the advertising market, since a blogger is a full-fledged market participant, which is an independent unit, which is now not distinguished in any way. According to her, the introduction of a new OKVED in the sphere of influence marketing will provide an opportunity to receive state support measures, given that the participants in the sphere are small and medium-sized businesses and are the most vulnerable.

“Therefore, the introduction of a new OKVED will allow bloggers to officially declare their activities in the market, as well as receive a number of advantages: tax benefits, grants, reduced insurance premium rates, the ability to set the conditions for bloggers to be checked by control and supervisory authorities,” the expert concluded.

On July 4, Sergei Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation, supported the creation of a self-regulatory organization of bloggers based on the Association of Bloggers and Agencies (ABA). The initiative will help regulate the market for bloggers and advertising and relieve the burden on regulatory authorities.

On June 16, within the framework of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), the founder of bQ Group, head of the TopBLOG project, Dmitry Beskromny, gave recommendations on how to develop your own blog. He emphasized that complex, full-fledged blogging is a job for which a person voluntarily hires himself.