Marina Silkina, Candidate of Legal Sciences in International Law, assessed the possibilities of traveling around the world with “covid passports”.

In an interview with the publication “Moskovsky Komsomolets” the lawyer told whether Russians will be able to travel to the Schengen countries after the domestic vaccination, and how visa legislation will change in the future.

In Europe, the prospect of making “covid passports” a pass for foreigners to the Schengen countries is currently being discussed. The question arises whether Russian vaccines against coronavirus will be equal to drugs certified in Europe, for example, from companies Moderna and Pfizer. At the moment, Russian vaccines are not certified in Europe.

According to the lawyer, there is a big policy in the production and use of vaccines against coronavirus. But from a legal point of view, a ban on entering any country due to the use of the “wrong vaccine” can be seen as discrimination and a reason to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights.

In addition, we must not forget about the economic aspect of free movement around the world, because thanks to Russian tourists there is a significant replenishment of the budgets of European countries, and the restoration of tourist flow is one of the priority tasks. Therefore, according to the expert, the EU will seek unanimity on the issue of “covid passports”.

“Those who are vaccinated feel calmer and freer. Those who have not been vaccinated and have not been sick will probably be able to travel after some time, but not everywhere and with great risks, including financial ones. The vaccination itself will remain conditionally voluntary. In any case, all these issues, I think, will be finally resolved after the end of the pandemic, that is, in a year and a half, ”said Marina Silkina.