The fight for the presidency of the Confederation of Business Organizations of Cartagena (COEC) is served. A little more than two months after the elections for the employers’ association are held -they are scheduled to be at the beginning of November- the current president, Ana Correa, has already had the first opponent to challenge her for the position that she obtained almost four years ago after appearing to the elections alone. It will be the 39-year-old criminal lawyer and economist Antonio Casado Mena, who after obtaining the “support of a group of businessmen”, this Wednesday made public his intentions to participate in the process to make COEC a “more social and demanding” institution.

The lawyer has become an institution in Criminal Law, according to the defense he has exercised in numerous cases, some of them so high profile that they have jumped to the front line of information, such as the crime in La Puebla and the arduous commitment of obtain the freedom of two members of the Grapo. He is also director of the Venus group, dedicated to cleaning, in which forty employees work.

He presents himself to the COEC elections “because I have been asked by people whom I consider to be leaders in the business world in the region and because I believe that the work through COEC is going to be decisive for the future of our city.” Casado comes from the most critical group of businessmen belonging to the employers, dissatisfied with the management of recent years in the Confederation. His intention is to “build an alternative, demanding and different from what has been done,” he stressed in statements to LA VERDAD.

unity and backup



He wants “the businessmen of the region to be the owners of their destiny by helping to design and build the future of our land.” But, above all, his idea is to take his demands and aspirations “to all the forums involved in decision-making from the conviction that unity and business and social support strengthen the essential role of COEC in social dialogue” .

Casado called Correa last Tuesday morning to inform him of his intention to stand for the elections. “I wanted her to know first,” he said. This lawyer has belonged to the board of directors of the Confederation for eight years, both with the current president and with the previous top leader, Pedro Pablo Hernández.

To achieve all this, he and the businessmen who support him have drawn up a list of objectives. With him, he believes that they can change the course of COEC. “I am looking for a business dream for the next 30 years, a dream that guarantees the prosperity and happiness of future generations from the unity and work of the present ones,” he insisted.

One of the main objectives that he sets if he manages to become president of the Cartagena employers’ association is to promote growth and employment, through collaboration agreements and capital raising. But if there is something that he wants to promote, it is vocations and the entrepreneurial spirit in the region, “recovering the illusion of being entrepreneurs, as a means of ensuring a future made for the region and from the region and endowing this land with a modern business class and ready.”

Of course, he promises that if he presides over the COEC he will maintain permanent dialogue with all social agents, from trade union organizations to European institutions. His idea is to create a ‘European lobby’ – a pressure group – in order to provide “real solutions to the problems of each and every one of the Cartagena industrialists”.

county economy



His intentions also go through making proposals to improve the regional economy and the promotion of corporate social responsibility, as well as promoting research and technological innovation. He believes it is essential to create synergies with the educational institutions of the region, including the Polytechnic University of Cartagena (UPCT). In his opinion, it is important to pay special attention to the most advanced information technologies, the ‘blockchain’ and artificial intelligence, as well as business training, sustainability and environmental protection.