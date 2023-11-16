Lawyer Soloviev announced an increase in pensions for 32 million Russians in 2024

Honored Lawyer of Russia Ivan Solovyov said that the bill on increasing the average pension for non-working pensioners, approved by the State Duma in three readings, will change the amount of payments for a number of Russians. This is what he’s talking about told in a conversation with the Prime agency.

Soloviev announced pension increases for 32 million Russians in 2024 and recalled that the size of the fixed payment to the insurance pension will increase by 1,572 rubles. Thus, the amount of the benefit will reach 22,605 rubles. The old-age pension will also increase: the payment will increase by 1,631 rubles to 23,449 rubles.

Related materials:

The expert added that payments for non-working pensioners will increase by 7.5 percent from January 1, 2024. The budget has allocated about 234 billion rubles to increase benefits.

On November 14, at a plenary session, the State Duma approved a bill according to which pensions will be raised for a number of Russians in 2024. The document passed the second and third, final reading.