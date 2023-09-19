Shufrich’s lawyer announced a new search by the SBU in the house of a Rada deputy without court approval

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is conducting a new search without court approval in the house of Verkhovna Rada deputy Nestor Shufrich, his lawyer Alexander Tananakin reported. transmits “Strana.ua”.

According to the lawyer, they are trying to remove valuables, paintings and antiques from the house of the deputy arrested on charges of treason.

“The further fate of these things, as well as the reason for this night performance in the absence of the owner of the house, is unclear,” Tananakin noted.

On the morning of September 15, the SBU came to search Shufrich. The deputy is suspected of treason and collaboration with the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Vladimir Sivkovich, whom the Ukrainian authorities consider an FSB employee. It also became known that the trial of Shufrich will be held behind closed doors.