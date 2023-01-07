On January 7, Deputy Dean of the HSE Faculty of Law, Semyon Yankevich, told what to do with an erroneous transfer of money to a card.

In conversation with the agency “Prime” he stressed that if money of unknown origin was received in the bank account, the main thing is not to do anything with it until the situation is clarified. Because they are not your property.

According to the expert, if the transfer did not come from scammers, in the near future the sender will realize that he made a mistake and issue a refund through the bank. Therefore, if you waste the transferred funds or refuse to return them, you can be accused of theft.

Yankevich also advised to contact the bank and report an error, for this it is necessary to leave a request for a refund to the sender’s account. This can be done by phone, at branches of credit institutions or via online chat with an employee. Nothing needs to be done with the money until the application is considered and verified, the lawyer noted.

At the same time, if after an erroneous transfer the sender starts to write or call you, the expert recommends advising the caller to contact the bank.

“If the demands for the return of the money become more insistent and more aggressive, most likely you have become the target of intruders,” the lawyer assures.

In this case, Yankevich specified that it was necessary to block the caller’s number and contact the bank. This is the only way to protect yourself from police suspicions regarding participation in a criminal scheme.

