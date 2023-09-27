The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) began on Wednesday to study the complaint filed by six young Portuguese against 32 countriess for not doing enough to stop the global warming.

“The case concerns the impact of climate change that the plaintiffs consider attributable to States, especially global warming translated into heat waves and forest fires that affect their lives and health.“, declared Siofra O’Leary, president of the Grand Chamber of the court.

Young people between 11 and 24 years old say they suffer anxiety about their health in the face of the climate crisis.

The lawsuit, on the path of other recent actions to achieve climate justice, was triggered by the massive 2017 forest fires in Portugal that killed more than a hundred people.

Some plaintiffs allege allergies and respiratory problems both during and after the fires, ailments at risk of persisting if the planet continues to warm.

“European governments do not protect us,” lamented André Oliveira, 15, one of the six young people who brought the case to this court in Strasbourg, in eastern France.

See also Photos: The strange eye-shaped cloud that appeared in Turkey, what is it? Young people between 11 and 24 years old say they suffer anxiety about their health in the face of the climate crisis.

André and his five co-plaintiffs accuse the 27 countries of the European Union, plus Russia, Turkey, Switzerland, Norway and the United Kingdom of not having sufficiently limited greenhouse gas emissions.

In legal terms, they assure that this inaction violates their right to life and their right to respect for private and family life, established by articles 2 and 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

More than 80 lawyers and jurists from the incriminated States attended the hearing, except for Ukraine, against whom the plaintiffs abandoned their complaint, and Russia, which was not represented.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). Photo: EFE/EPA/EUROPEAN COURT OF HUMAN RIGHTS

‘Priority issue’

The ECHR classified the case as a “priority issue” and entrusted it to the Grand Chamber, the highest within the court, made up of 17 judges.

But first of all, the judges must examine the admissibility of the claim, given that the young people appealed directly to the ECtHR without having gone through the state courts.

The whistleblowers argue that trying to file separate cases in the 32 countries would be an “excessive and disproportionate burden” in a case that requires urgent attention.

The lawyers of the States admitted the importance of climate change, but defended that the fight of these young people did not correspond to the European court.

The British representative Sudhanshu Swaroop assured that, as they are Portuguese citizens and residents, the case was Lisbon’s problem.

For his part, Ricardo Matos, representative of the Portuguese government, assured that the young people “did not prove that they were personally victims. Simple conjectures are not enough.”

‘They try to evade scrutiny

Lawyers for the six young people stated that such arguments are the typical response of governments in climate cases.

“It is a pattern in which they try to evade scrutiny of their climate policies by focusing solely on the eligibility criteria,” said Gearoid O Cuinn, director of the British NGO Global Legal Action Network (GLAN), which supports the whistleblowers.

“The best outcome is for these 32 countries to be declared to have violated the rights of these people and for the court to issue a legally binding decision forcing them to change their policies, enact deep and urgent cuts to greenhouse gas emissions “he added.

It will likely be several months before the court decides whether it can admit the case.

Until now, the court’s decisions on the environment did not cover global warming, but rather issues such as natural disasters and industrial pollution.

However, activists are increasingly turning to justice to force governments to act on climate change.

In August, a court in the US state of Montana ruled in favor of a group of young people who accuse local authorities of violating their rights to a clean environment.

“The big advance in the last couple of years was clarifying that this connection between human rights and climate change is very obvious, very clear,” said Maria-Antonia Tigre, co-author of a report on this issue published by the Sabin Center at the University of Columbia.

“We can use human rights law (…) to force more actions from states and corporations,” he added.

AFP