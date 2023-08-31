Ana de Armas is one of the stars of the moment. Who wouldn’t want to see the hypnotic star of Blonde, the latest Bond girl, the recent Oscar nominee? And, above all, who would not want to see it if they have been promised? It would be a tremendous disappointment, but what is the price of disappointment? That was raised by two American men, Peter Michael Rosza and Conor Woulfe, who rented the film a few months ago yesterday through the Amazon Prime Video platform for $3.99, about 3.5 euros to change. They expected to meet the Spanish-Cuban interpreter, as promised by the trailer they had seen, in which she appeared. But not. De Armas was nowhere to be found. She had been cut from the footage at the last moment. And they set the price for that deception: five million dollars. They sued Universal for such an amount in 2022. Now, a year and a half after the lawsuit, a judge has dismissed the petition.

Rosza (45, living in San Diego, southern California, and who rented the tape in July 2021) and Woulfe (39, who lives in Maryland, 39 and rented it in October of that same year) They demanded compensation from the judge for the damage caused. They wanted to see De Armas. So much so that Woulfe came to rent the film a second time, in this case through Google Play, the video platform of the giant Google, thinking that there, in the director’s version, the actress would appear. But it wasn’t like that either.

More information

Indeed, in the trailer for the film directed by Danny Boyle, released in February 2019 and which generated great expectation, accumulating one million views on its first day on YouTube, De Armas appeared. The protagonist of the film was Jack (played by Himesh Patel), a British musician whose career hasn’t quite taken off and who suffers a bike accident the same day there is a global blackout; waking up, he realizes that only he remembers the songs of the Beatles. In the romantic comedy written by screenwriter Richard Curtis, Lily James (Downton Abbey, Cinderella) played Ellie, his friend, confidante, and manager, who gradually became his romantic interest. Ana de Armas played Roxanne, who apparently had a parallel story with Patel, a romance that was appreciated in those previous images, where he sang to her something. However, Curtis (Four Weddings and a Funeral, love actually) explained shortly before its premiere that the public did not fully understand or agree with this parallel flirtation between the protagonist and De Armas and that they decided to eliminate the entire plot of the character in the editing room, something common in large film productions. But he stayed, in a few seconds, in the trailer.

Rosza and Woulfe’s anger — or, perhaps, their hope of getting a few million through legal means — led to a lawsuit that Central California District Judge Stephen Wilson has now thrown out, saying that Woulfe, in particular, “lacks standing” to bring it because the lawsuit is about “a self-inflicted injury”, and believes there is no reason to believe that “the version of yesterday The one they accessed through Google Play was going to be different from the one they saw on Amazon.”

The actress Ana de Armas, poses during the 70th edition of the San Sebastián Film Festival in September 2022 where she presented her film ‘Blonde’. Juan Herrero (EFE)

The lawsuit accused the producer and distributor, Universal, of false advertising under the laws of the State of California, as well as unjust enrichment and antitrust, and claimed that the project was “unable to rely on the reputation of the actors” who played the leading roles to maximize ticket sales and rentals, and therefore “the defense [Universal] used De Armas’ fame, blaze and brilliance to promote the film by including scenes of him in promotional images.”

Last December, the judge appeared to be moving closer to the plaintiffs’ position when dismissing a counterclaim by Universal that sought to remove that first claim. He then affirmed that the trailers indeed imply “some creativity and editorial discretion” and that they are “ads designed to sell a film by offering the viewer a preview of it.” But now he seems to have had enough of Rosza and Woulfe’s legal tricks and has definitively dismissed their lawsuit, among other reasons because the plaintiffs have modified their legal petition up to three times in that time; in fact, they introduced it after they first rented the movie and changed it when they rented it on Google Play.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe