Moscow court leaves lawsuit of Crocus victims against Ingosstrakh pending

The Zamoskvoretsky Court of Moscow left without action the collective claim of the victims and relatives of those killed in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall against the insurance company Ingosstrakh. The case file is published on the court’s website.

The lawsuit was left without action

The case file notes that the claim was filed with the court on July 22. As of July 29, the claim was left without action. However, the grounds for this decision are not indicated. The claim is currently with the judge.

42 human listed as plaintiffs

On July 23, it was reported that the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow received a class action lawsuit from citizens who were in the Crocus City Hall concert hall. In the document, they ask the court to establish the fact of an insured event. This is necessary to receive payments under the civil liability insurance contract concluded between Crocus International JSC and Ingosstrakh SPAO.

They planned to conduct examinations with the victims

The investigation reported plans to conduct forensic medical examinations of the victims. RIA Novosti specified that this would happen after the victims’ treatment was completed and all medical documents were received.

According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, at the end of June, five victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus continued to receive treatment in hospitals in Moscow and federal centers.

Related materials:

More than 1.7 thousand people were recognized as victims and interrogated in this status. More than 800 people were interrogated as witnesses in the case. Also, experts conducted more than 20 searches, more than 65 inspections of crime scenes and ordered more than 650 different forensic examinations.

It is expected that the investigation into the terrorist attack in Krokusk will be completed by August. After that, the parties will receive the materials, and in August the case will be received by the court for consideration.

As a result of the terrorist attack, 551 people were injured.

The terrorist attack in Crocus was committed on the evening of March 22 before a concert by the band Piknik. The terrorists broke into the building, opened fire and set fire to the concert hall, trapping people in the building. After that, they tried to escape in a white Renault Symbol, but they were detained in the Bryansk region. The terrorist attack killed 145 people. 551 people were injured.

Some of the visitors who escaped from the Crocus after the terrorist attack reported that some doors in the hall, through which it was possible to evacuate, were locked. Thus, one of the survivors said that he had to cut through several doors with an axe. However, the son of the owner of the Crocus, Araz Agalarov, Emin, stated that the evacuation exits worked as usual.

The smoke exhaust system in the hall definitely worked. We can see in the footage that when the arson had already happened, the hall was not in fog, that is, visibility was preserved. We have a huge unit on the roof Emin Agalarov President of Agalarov Development

A park with a monument may appear on the site of the burnt-down concert hall, admitted Moscow Region Governor Andrei Vorobyov. According to him, this option is currently being discussed. Emin Agalarov stated that the opinion of Russian President Vladimir Putin may become a priority in the matter of restoring Crocus.