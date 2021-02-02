A judicial claim of Adeba and ABA, the main banking associations of the country, entered the orbit of the Supreme Court on Monday, which must define the request to declare unconstitutional two laws enacted by the Buenos Aires Legislature based on a request from the Government of the City of Buenos Aires: the 6382 and 6383, which eliminated, respectively, the exemption from Gross Income Tax to Leliq and passes, and which established that banks must pay an 8% rate for said tax.

The cause It was started on December 30 of last year by banks, but entered the highest court after the judicial fair, which must resolve your procedure. This is a lawsuit against the City and against the AGIP, formalized before the National Court in Federal Administrative Litigation number 2 of the Federal Capital.

The City made the decision to apply these taxes to offset the economic losses generated after the national government reduced the contribution for co-participation carried out, decreasing from 3.5% to 2.2% of federal funds, which were even reduced to 1.4% after the law passed in Congress, which set a limit for the transfer of resources in concept of security. Both decisions were taken to the Court by the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

Cautiously, point to the text you accessed Clarion, “the actors require that the suspension of the effects of the indicated regulations, and the defendants must be ordered to refrain, until the final judgment is issued, from carrying out any act tending to demand the payment of the questioned tax “.

In turn, “considering that heThe controversy of these actions is common to the BCRA, they request that said entity be summoned to be entitled under the terms of article 94 and concordant of the Code of Civil and Commercial Procedure of the Nation “.

In the textIt is also mentioned that on January 14, the fair court in Administrative Litigation requested that it be evaluated to give connection to said proposal with the original case initiated by the Central Bank against the City of Buenos Aires.

Is about a lawsuit filed by the Association of Argentine Banks (ADEBA), Association of Banks of Argentina (ABA), Banco Macro SA, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires SAU, Banco Supervielle SA, Banco Hipotecario SA, Banco Piano SA, Banco Mariva SA, Banco CMF SA, Banco de Valores SA, Banco de Servicios y Transacciones SA, Banco Comafi SA, Banco Industrial SA, Brubank SAU, HSBC Bank Argentina SA, Banco Patagonia SA, Banco BBVA Argentina SA, Banco Itaú Argentina SA, Banco Santander Río SA, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Argentina) SA, Citbank NA, BNP Paribas Sucursal Buenos Aires, Nuevo Banco de Santa Fe SA, Nuevo Banco de Entre Ríos SA, Banco de Santa Cruz SA and Banco de San Juan SA.