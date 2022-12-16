“With the laws it happens as with sausages: it is better not to see how they are made.” Attributed to Otto von Bismarck

President López Obrador demonstrated once again his enormous political muscle, the greatest of a Mexican president since Luis Echeverría and José López Portillo. It is not easy to convince a parliamentary majority to approve secondary laws that are openly unconstitutional or whose content the legislators do not even know. But this has been achieved by the Great Leader with the reforms to the secondary laws on electoral matters and social communication.

There is no question that dozens of the provisions of Plan B are unconstitutional. The coordinator of the senators from Morena, Ricardo Monreal, warned him from the beginning, and in the end he acted with consistency and courage when voting against: “The law is the soul of society -he said-; without it, chaos and anarchy would reign”. He added that he was aware that his vote would have consequences. There has been much speculation that this decision could cost him the coordination of the Morena senators, but the president himself came up with that idea yesterday: “No purges,” he said, we do not want to “strengthen the conservative belief that we are Stalinists.”

The president’s generosity is perhaps the product of the fact that Monreal did not pose a real danger to his political control. Monreal only attracted a Morenista senator, Rafael Espino de la Peña, to his position. All the others, as well as those of the PT and the Green Party, voted in favor of the presidential proposal. Many did so without even knowing what they were voting for. The senator for Tlaxcala Ana Lilia Rivera, for example, declared in a tweet that she would debate “with arguments the secondary laws in electoral matters.

I am in favor of reducing money to political parties, that there are fewer legislators and that electoral advisers be elected by the people.” He was not aware that none of these measures were included in the secondary laws that were going to be discussed and voted on. Even Olga Sánchez Cordero, former secretary of the interior and retired minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, who cannot claim ignorance of the Constitution, voted without blushing for these unconstitutional initiatives.

One of the few points where there was negotiation was embarrassing. The PT and the Green Party insisted on maintaining the provision that allows parties in a coalition to share the votes they receive to prevent a small party from losing registration and with it its business.

Despite the fact that it was said that this so-called “eternal life clause” would be withdrawn, which the president himself criticized, these parties managed to get the interior secretary, Adán Augusto López, to accept the reincorporation of the measure. The secretary understood that losing the support of the PT and the Green before a vote that was expected to be closed was very dangerous. However, this diversion of citizens’ votes to parties other than those voted for has already been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

The complete package of reforms returned yesterday to Deputies and will go, after its publication, to the highest court. President López Obrador is convinced that, with the increasing control he has over the Court, he will get it to accept all the unconstitutional provisions. He said it yesterday: “between law and justice, justice.” Only that he is convinced that true justice is not that of the laws or the Constitution, but that which he himself defines. “Very contrary to what my adversaries think,” he said yesterday, “I am not a cacique.” I think the opposite: that he is the greatest cacique our country has had in a long time.

Mejia

Not just Montreal. Also continuing in his post is the undersecretary for citizen security, Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, who questioned the reliability of the polls that gave Armando Guadiana the candidacy of Morena in Coahuila. He’s already lined up.