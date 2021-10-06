Daniel Monzón got to know the wastelands and the quinquis in the Spain of the Transition. That is why ‘The laws of the border’, the novel by Javier Cercas starring a middle-class boy in Gerona in 1978, touched him so closely, who ends up between thugs and thieves for the love of a girl. The director of ‘El Niño’ and ‘Celda 211’ recovers that cinema of Eloy de la Iglesia and José Antonio de la Loma, although the company does not finish operating for various reasons. One would be that the charm of those films lies precisely in their political incorrectness, which today has no place. Another that its protagonists were authentic quinquis and not handsome actors, as in the film of Monzón.

History of an impossible love and portrait of a Spain much wilder than the current one, ‘The laws of the border’ can be seen as the ‘Cinema Paradiso’ of the quinqui cinema, in which its director reproduces the arcades, the cinemas where they gave ‘Emmanuelle’ and the films of Terence Hill and Bud Spencer, the bars and discos of the time and the chases aboard a 1,430 that will delight any spectator over 40 years of age. An initiation story that jumps back in time and where echoes of ‘Once upon a time in America’ by Sergio Leone resonate to the rhythm of Las Grecas.

‘The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway’



The Addams Family was born in the late 1930s by the hand of cartoonist Charles Addams, who laughed at the American middle class of the time with the adventures of a sinister family that saw itself as perfectly normal. The cartoons were so successful that the ABC network bought the rights to a series in real image, which aired from 1964 to 1966. The rival network NBC invented ‘Los Monsters’ in those same years, which the Spanish children saw in the 80s in ‘The crystal ball’.

In 1991, Barry Sonnenfeld directed a version with real actors, among which was Anjelica Huston in the role of Morticia, Raúl Juliá in the role of Gómez, Christopher Lloyd in the role of Fétido and a newcomer Christina Ricci as Wednesday. This film was followed by several sequels, a musical, the reissue of the series on DVD and a version in 3D animation in 2019, which respected the original appearance of the Addams drawings and of which a sequel is now being released, in which the Addams embark on a journey across the United States to green family ties.