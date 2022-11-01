Genoa – First the summer mushroom, then a month of 7 games, including the Italy-Brazil women’s match. For the Ferraris lawn it is a very intense period, of constant examinations. And last Saturday he ended up in Blessin’s sights. «We are unable to keep our playing field in the best conditions. It was very wet, slippery ».

An outburst probably also dictated by the disappointment of the moment, for the victory escaped in full recovery. Certainly the field was slippery, also due to the great humidity of the last period.

“We will make the necessary checks with the agronomist to understand how to intervene», Make it known from Luigi Ferraris srl, the company owned by the two clubs that deals with the management of the stadium.

In about twenty days the Italy-South Africa rugby match is scheduled and next Monday the agronomist of Coni is scheduled to visit to evaluate the current situation of the lawn and then compare it with the one following the race: the rugby match involves great stress on the lawn and therefore a post-match rizollatura is already scheduled, foreseen in the agreement between Federugby and the Municipality, which may be partial or total: in the event of a total re-shaping the investment will be around 250 thousand euros.

An intervention that will relaunch the pitch of the Ferraris and will come to the aid of the calendar: after November 19, the date of the Italy-South Africa match, only three matches will be played in Marassi until January 8 (Sampdoria-Napoli), thanks to the stop for the World Cup which will cover Serie A: Genoa-Cittadella, Genoa-SudTirol and Genoa-Frosinone. An unprecedented pace for Ferraris, which normally sees matches every week.

As for the relations between the Municipality owner of the plant and the two city clubs, which manage it, the moment of comparison is approaching: the current concession in fact it expires next June.

The deputy mayor Pietro Piciocchi in recent days was clear: “The stadium redevelopment project must see the involvement of Genoa and Sampdoria, if not in terms of implementation, certainly in terms of management and contribution to the design, given that the clubs will be the main players in the stadium. The possible inclusion of third parties, such as qualified real estate developers who operate in this specific sector and who are starting to look at the operation with interest, must take place in compliance with the law through public tender procedures “.

Piciocchi then specified: “Our priority remains the redevelopment of the stadium, aware that it is the most beautiful football facility in Italy and we do not pursue the unrealistic intention of placing the stadium elsewhere ». In short, the route traced remains that of the involvement of the two clubs to restructure the Ferraris.

“It is not an operation that can be done with less than 100 million. We are working on the business plan and we know that we will have to face problems, for example currently the trucks for concerts cannot enter the plant because there are no gates that allow it. And this excludes great concerts from Genoa. And it’s a shame because the audience would be there, ”Piciocchi himself told Primocanale, also defining the times:“ Five years to complete the work ”.

The European 2032 is on the horizon to which Italy wants to apply, with Genoa among the cities that will host the competitions. We will need a suitable stadium and this is what Genoa has outlined with two projects already submitted to the Municipality and to Sampdoria itself. The Sampdoria club is currently on standby, awaiting the change in the company: so no passes have been made but it is likely that in November there will be a new contact between the Municipality and the club to understand how to proceed.