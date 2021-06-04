The national government promulgated this Friday the law that postpone for a month the dates of the elections and that includes a “lock clause” requested by Together for Change so that the electoral calendar is not modified again.

Through its publication in the Official Gazette, it was established that for the “only time”, the Open, Simultaneous and Compulsory Primary elections (PASO), this year, will be moved from August 8 to September 12 while the generals will go from October 24 to November 14th.

The decision arose from an agreement between the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro and the political forces in the framework of the different measures arranged to reduce the level of contagion of coronavirus.

“This will allow us to gain five weeks and continue advancing with the largest vaccination campaign in history,” said De Pedro, who thanked “the maturity and predisposition” of all political forces.

Law 27631, establishes in its first article: “Modify the date of the Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary elections (STEP), provided for by article 20 of Law 26,571, for the holding of the elections. the second sunday in september of the year 2021 “.

“Modify the date of the general national elections, provided for by Article 53 of Law 19,945 and its amendments, for the sole time, establishing for the holding of the elections the second Sunday of November of the year 2021 “, reads article 2.

Likewise, and as demanded by the opposition, the regulations reiterate that the reform of the electoral calendar is “by way of exception and only for the 2021 national elections.”

Meanwhile, the deadline for the registration of candidates and request for the officialization of lists, will be up to 45 days prior to the election, while the start of the electoral campaign will be 45 days before the date of the general elections.

“The present law may not be modified or repealed during the current calendar year as it regulates a subjective public right of the political parties, fundamental institutions of the democratic system, to choose their candidates for the elective positions provided for in the National Constitution, “the law specifies in the so-called” lock clause. “

Deputies approved the project on May 19 with 223 votes in favor, three against and eight abstentions. While the Senate gave him final sanction this Wednesday with 55 affirmative votes, 3 negative and 2 abstentions.

GRB