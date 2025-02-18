The General Council of Spanish Advocacy (CGAE) urges political parties to solve the problem of pensions of the thousands of lawyers who have made contributions to mutuality and that, after retirement, They receive benefits even below 500 euros per monthin the most serious cases.

The PSOE registered last November in the Congress of Deputies a law proposal to solve the problem. The rule, among other issues, proposed that certain lawyers could move on to the Special Regime of Autonomous Workers (RETA) of Social Security to begin to quote there and, in addition, take with them the funds they had accumulated in mutuality.

However, after three months, Congress has not even admitted the proposal of law to process to initiate its processing.

“Every week, every month, hundreds of colleagues are forced to postpone their retirement before the uncertainties of an response that is announced, but whose achievement still does not have a clear date,” they denounce from the law in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The law, since last summer, has promoted the dialogue between the different associations and movements of affected And, more recently, he has summoned the parliamentary groups to offer their position before the proposal of law already registered.

The Council is concerned about “the paused rhythm with which politics in general and legislators in particular “are facing the problem.