After the approval of the law SB208, Illinois workers will have the ability to access certain hours of paid leave without the need to inform your employer or negotiate each case in particular. The legislation will go into effect on January 1, 2024 and will give all state employees the ability to take time off for various reasons.

The regulations were signed by the governor, JB Pritzker, months ago and will modify this aspect of labor relations already at the beginning of next year. The amount of paid time off provided in the law is measured annually; That is, the number of hours that can be taken on leave is extended during the twelve-month period, as stated in the statement released by the official website of the Illinois General Assembly.

How SB208 Paid Leave Law Works in Illinois

The law establishes that Workers can enjoy up to forty hours of paid leave in a period of one year. These do not require the approval of the employer, so it is not necessary to provide any type of justification or document to be able to take paid time off. Until now, there was no legislation on the subject, so the possibility of negotiating some type of license was the responsibility of the worker and his employer.

During the duration of the license, SB208 requires that the employee receive their full salary and eliminates the possibility of a superior asking you to find a replacement so they can take that time off. Regardless of whether it is due to illness, vacation, maternity or paternity, or any other reason, from now on all formal workers will have this right.

In the event that a breach of the law is reported and proven, Employers are exposed to paying a fine of US$500 on a first occasion and then US$1,000 for each case if the violation is repeated.