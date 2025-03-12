03/12/2025



On the day that the Culture Commission has finally unlocked the processing of the Copyright Office Law, the first one that Urtasun could approve as Minister, the president of the Congress body in charge of cultural initiatives, Gerardo Pisarellohas preferred to go to TV. Yes, while their colleagues prepared to hunt a law that the cultural industry has been waiting since the last legislature, Pisarello appeared in the program ‘Everything is a lie’, of Risto Mejidein four, speaking of the war in Ukraine and other issues that are not precisely the reason why 1,646 euros extra per month as president of the commission.

It was the member between industry representatives. What does the president of the Culture Commission do on TV at the time in the presentation of a law that has been accumulating dust? How can it be that, after so many “unjustified” delays, Pisarello despises your position in the meeting that must schedule the steps to be taken to process your first law of the Legislature? The presentation, which was summoned for four in the afternoon, did not start up to two hours later because the plenary was extended more than expected. But not even that delay made Pisarello appear in the room.

The presentation of a law refers to the report or exhibition carried out by the commission responsible for studying and discussing a bill. This report usually includes a detailed explanation of the content of the law, the amendments presented, legal history and, in addition, a calendar is scheduled for processing. In this case, the law is expected to be approved within one month. It is a technical law, which in the last legislature declined for the electoral advance, and that does not raise too much rejection among the opposition. The copyright management entities believe that with this office certain procedures will be expedited.

The presence of the president of a commission in the presentation is not mandatory; It is enough that the speakers come. “But being the first law, what less …” comment parliamentary sources. Other voices of the culture industry, main involved in this law, were more forceful: «It is unpresentable. He is largely responsible for the processing of this law has been delayed ». The anger was maximum. The deadline to present amendments suffered up to seven months late, and the constitution of the presentation was a pending task since October. The feeling, of course, is that culture is not precisely on the priority agenda of this government.









Opposition complaints about the inactivity of the Culture Commission have been a constant since adding the Ministry of Culture and also the direction of this Congress body. The PP has presented two writings for this reason. In the last one, a few weeks ago, the popular accused to add of “freezing” cultural initiatives. In these fourteen months, the commission has only met five times, when there should be one per month. The Ministry of Culture has six requests for appearances pending attending and a dozen unanswered oral questions. There are also almost 70 propositions not of law pending process.

