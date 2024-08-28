The Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations and its amendments allows the employer to stipulate specific working hours for the worker who performs his work duties “remotely” from inside or outside the country, if the worker wishes to perform the work duties “remotely” and the employer agrees to that.

The decree specified the normal working hours for a worker at eight hours per day, as a maximum, and the total number of working hours per week is 48 hours, noting that the Council of Ministers may decide to increase or decrease daily working hours, based on the proposal of the Minister (Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation), for a number of economic sectors or some categories of workers, in addition to work and rest times and hours during which work is prohibited for certain categories of workers, according to the classification of workers specified in the executive regulations of this decree.

The Decree-Law clarified that the periods spent by the worker in transit between his place of residence and the place of work are not counted within the working hours, except for some categories of workers according to specific controls. The executive regulations of this Decree-Law shall specify the working hours during the month of Ramadan.

If the worker is working on a non-full-time basis, the original employer or any other employer for whom the worker works may not require the worker to work more than the hours agreed upon in the employment contract, except with the written consent of the worker himself.