A draft law on the protection of the Russian language from the excessive use of borrowed words has been submitted to the State Duma of Russia. The text of the document was published in the electronic database of the lower house of the Russian parliament on October 26.

“The draft federal law assumes the inadmissibility of using foreign words, with the exception of those that do not have commonly used analogues in the Russian language, the list of which is contained in normative dictionaries,” the explanatory note to the bill says.

Also, the authors of the initiative emphasized “the unifying role of the Russian language as the state language of the Russian Federation in a single multinational state.”

In addition, the document introduces the concepts of “normative dictionaries”, “normative grammars” and “normative reference books”, which should consolidate the norms of the modern Russian literary language. They also propose to prescribe a list of excluded foreign words. It is proposed to the Government of the Russian Federation to determine these standards.

According to the authors of the bill, these measures can increase the general level of literacy of Russians, the correct use of the Russian language, and also provide “control over the quality of the preparation of a” unified corpus “of grammars, dictionaries, reference books.”

Earlier, on October 7, Russian President Vladimir Putin supported the idea of ​​the leader of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, to create an organization within the CIS to promote the Russian language. According to him, the Russian language is the language of interstate communication, and in Russia there are millions of citizens from the CIS who help develop the country.