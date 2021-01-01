The law on the regulation of remote work in Russia came into force on January 1, the document provides for three types of remote work.

We are talking about permanent and temporary remote work, as well as a combined version. In the first case, the employee will perform his duties remotely on an ongoing basis outside the employer’s territory. In the second option, the employee will work in this mode for a certain period. In the third case, employees will be able to combine the telecommuting format with work in the office.

Note that the law supplements and details the provisions of Chapter 49.1 of the Labor Code of the Russian Federation, dedicated to the specifics of regulating the work of remote workers.

Recall that the federal law on amending the Labor Code regarding the regulation of teleworking was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 8.

It was noted that an employee can be sent to a “remote location” without consent in the event of an emergency, but the employer will have to provide the necessary equipment and instruct on its use or return the costs to the employee. In addition, telecommuting is not a reason to reduce wages.

Document published on the official Internet portal of legal information.