The State Duma at a meeting on March 21 adopted in the first reading a bill on mandatory fingerprinting of citizens who have entered into a contract with the Armed Forces, including those performing tasks outside of Russia.

We are talking about Russians who have joined and are planning to join volunteer formations. According to the initiative, they will undergo mandatory state fingerprint registration before they start voluntary assistance in fulfilling the tasks assigned to the RF Armed Forces in the field of defense.

The bill was submitted to the State Duma in December 2022.

According to the current legislation, the status of military personnel extends to volunteers, but they are not included in the list of those who are subject to mandatory fingerprint registration.

Earlier, on March 7, it was reported that volunteers who went to the zone of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine would receive a certificate of a combat veteran of a single sample. The rules for issuing this document are approved by a government decree. The certificate will serve as proof of combat veteran status and entitlement to statutory benefits.

The document will be issued at the request of a citizen by the military commissariats of the subjects at the place where the volunteer is registered for military registration or at the place of residence. If the documents confirming participation in the volunteer formation have been lost, the military commissariats will look for them themselves.

In February, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that taking care of Russia’s defenders is a sacred duty of the state.

In November 2022, State Duma deputies adopted a law extending the status of a combat veteran to volunteers participating in a special operation. According to the bill, volunteers and members of their families, along with military personnel of the RF Armed Forces, will be able to enjoy the benefits and measures of social support established by law.

Volunteers who became disabled while participating in a special operation will be able to apply for the status of a combat invalid.