The State Duma adopted a law on confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces

The State Duma, in the second and third readings, adopted a law providing for the confiscation of property and deprivation of honorary titles for activities directed against Russia, as well as for public insults and discreditation of the country's Armed Forces. He was supported by an absolute majority of deputies – 377 (there are 450 seats in the State Duma).

The explanatory note to the project states that the Criminal Code (CC) of Russia is proposed to be supplemented with a mechanism providing for confiscation of property in order to suppress the financing of crimes and other activities that are directed against the security of Russia.

Volodin called the introduction of confiscation for fakes about the army a “law on scoundrels”

State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that the adopted law will make it possible to punish those who carry out activities against their country – “to deprive these scoundrels of honorary titles, as well as confiscate their property, money and other valuables.”

According to the chairman of the lower house of parliament, the absolute majority of Russians are in favor of punishing traitors. He also noted that the “scoundrels” include not only those who “spread dirt from abroad,” but also those who support and finance Ukraine.

The State Duma denied the connection between the bill and Soviet practice

The head of the State Duma Committee on State Construction, Pavel Krasheninnikov, noted that the adopted law does not deal with the punishment that was used in the USSR.

“We have confiscation as a mechanism of criminal law, when a person used some kind of equipment in an offense… This will be confiscated. And there is a measure as punishment, Soviet confiscation. It’s not in this law,” the deputy explained.

The idea of ​​confiscation of property for fakes about the Russian Armed Forces explained

According to the chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption, Vasily Piskarev, the law on confiscation of property for fakes about the army will be a fair punishment for violators.

Each of them had a choice – to act according to their conscience, to stay with their Motherland in difficult times, to be with the people, with our army – or to run away in cowardice. And not just run away, but openly take the side of the enemy Vasily PiskarevChairman of the Security and Anti-Corruption Committee

Piskarev said that citizens who left Russia and took the side of the enemy deprived themselves of the opportunity to return to their homeland. He also doubted that such people should retain ownership of their castles and remain “honorable” and “people's”.

In turn, State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa noted that the initiative should not affect ordinary citizens.

“This is not intended for ordinary people who wrote something in correspondence among themselves, but for those bloggers who are trying to give any information in the name of their earnings. They don’t care what to do, how to do it, where to perform, dance naked or write something, anything, just to earn money,” he explained.

According to Chepa, this law was adopted so that “some incomprehensible bloggers who are trying to get some dividends from this, firstly, insult, and secondly, pour grist into someone else’s mill and do things that are unacceptable in today’s situation.” “understood that they bear serious responsibility for their actions.