It is often said that this Real Madrid has an inside game, and more specifically a pair of pivots, that no one else can match in Europe. That theory proved true today against Alba Berlin, a team that had won two good games in recent days but succumbed in Madrid to the power of the most dominant center in the Euroleague. Walter Tavares finished with 17 points, 8/8 in shooting and the feeling many times of playing against children. If you add to that the Rudy Fernández of the best occasions, the one that by age can only be seen in small strokes, the night painted clubs for the Germans.

The game started thick, on both sides. At Madrid, Randolph was everyone’s target. The American left the starter due to the absence of Yabusele and he was very lacking in rhythm. Nothing outside of logic. It was their first game in the Euroleague and the third in total after practically a year off. He missed up to four shots practically in a row. That first-quarter stretch of trying to plug Randolph in could have complicated the Whites’ starting game against another rival, but Alba showed why they are in the lower zone of the Euroleague. They looked for Madrid’s tickles, with fast transitions and pick & roll, in the central part and found several times players alone under the basket. And up to four times the ball escaped from their hands to the interiors. A bad omen for what was coming or, rather, for what had already begun.

Tavares destroyed the Alba area over and over again. He did literally what he wanted against powerless rivals. At the end of the first quarter he had 6 points and 4 rebounds for a PIR of 9. At halftime, 13 points without failure and 19 credits. He was the foundation on which Madrid built victory. Rudy and Llull, the spark that unleashed the game. Several 3-pointers from the two Spanish internationals broke Alba, who gasped to keep up, harassed on the outside by the best defense in Europe. Without the shots of three the German team is in very little. So it went from 19-16 in the 10th minute to 43-26 in the 20th. Game seen for sentence.

There were 20 minutes left. Or not. Because beyond the exchange of baskets in a game without too much tension, there were things to rescue. It gave Randolph time to go home feeling good. That almost everyone had their share of prominence. And for the youngest to leave their brushstrokes, especially Juan Núñez. The 17-year-old guard had already left before the break giving away a basket from the back of a player who is out of orthodoxy. He had time to hit a 3-pointer near the end, while N’Diaye also had his moment of glory with an assist from field to field. EL Alba had a resurrection attempt between the end of the third quarter and the last, when Madrid went 5 minutes without scoring and the score was 62-51. But Rudy, with a sublime match in everything, stopped the rebellion. In the end the Alba was the calm before the battle that is expected in Milan.

