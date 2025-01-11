The rule limits popular accusations in such a way that it could already put an end to both judicial cases
Prevents the admission of complaints for “press clippings” and makes it easier to challenge judges for “political comments”
The Socialist Parliamentary Group registered this Friday in Congress, early in the morning, an ‘ad hoc’ bill that can alleviate the judicial scenario faced by the Executive and the family environment of the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, but that …
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#law #launched #Pedro #Sánchez #protects #Begoña #Gómez #Carles #Puigdemont
Leave a Reply