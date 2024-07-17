Mexico City.- Based on the provisions of the law, the president of the Senate, Morena member Ana Lilia Rivera, defended the criteria with which Morena will benefit from an overrepresentation of 74 percent in the Chamber of Deputies.

“The law will undoubtedly be the path that institutions will have to follow to define the number of deputies and senators that will make up the next legislature,” he explained.

After maintaining that “the law is clear,” the Tlaxcalan legislator affirmed that “the only thing we are sure will happen is that this will be the parameter that will be taken into account and that the law will be applied.”

“We are not asking for anything other than respect for the popular vote, as expressed in the law with the percentages obtained for the integration of the two Chambers,” he said.

In response to opposition accusations that over-representation would be a “grab,” Rivera said that Morena is “sure that the law, as it is, will be respected by the institutions.”

“We are certain that the will of the people will be expressed in the formulas that are already established and that the institutions will define, as they have done in other periods, for the representation of the parties in the next General Congress.”

According to the parliamentarian, “the most important thing is that whoever legally has the power to define these majorities, which will be represented in the Chambers, will do so based on the law. Everything else is speculation. What matters is that whoever is going to apply the law, does so, because the law is very clear and the election results are also clear.”