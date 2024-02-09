In Tallahassee, the capital of Florida, Legislation is being debated that seeks to impose more regulations on owners of dangerous dogs. Known as the “Pam Rock Law,” this proposal was unanimously approved by a State House committee. The name of the project pays tribute to Pam Rock, a carrier who lost her life two years ago when she was attacked by a pack of dogs while she was doing her job.

This tragic incident has prompted Florida House Representative Bobby Payne to propose the regulations, with the goal of holding owners of dangerous dogs accountable and establishing a state registry for these animals. Proposed legislation requires canines to be classified as dangerous if they have attacked and caused serious injury or death to a person without provocation..

In addition, they must be evaluated and classified as dangerous by a local committee. Owners of animals classified in this way will have to meet a series of additional requirementsincluding keeping your pets confined in a secure enclosure to protect the public. Should the canine escape and cause harm to anyone, the owner will face arrest and the dog will be euthanized.as stipulated by law.

They propose high fines for having dangerous dogs in Florida

In addition to these measures, the proposal would increase fines for violations related to dangerous dogs at US$1,000 and would require owners to purchase a US$100,000 liability insurance policy. This measure aims to guarantee adequate compensation in the event that the animal causes damage to third parties.

Concerns are raised about animal welfare and possible euthanasia of pets. See also Russia announces the downing of Ukrainian fighter planes Photo: Otsego County Animal Control & Shelter

However, obtaining this insurance policy could be complicated, especially if the dog has a known history of aggression. According to Mary Jordan, owner of Gulf Coast Insurance, in statements reproduced by WPDE, Many insurance companies exclude certain breeds of dogs or may refuse to provide coverage if the animal poses a high risk.

In addition to the financial impact on dog owners, the legislation raises controversy over animal welfare. Some animal rights advocates argue that extreme measures could lead to the euthanasia of dogs that could be rehabilitated with proper training and proper supervision.