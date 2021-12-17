The much sought-after, carried and never approved Sports Law that must leave behind the 1990 Law entered the Council of Ministers today, which gave the green light to the draft to convert it into a Bill and initiate the parliamentary process. In that phase the previous one was stranded, in 2019 with the text promoted by José Guirao (Minister of Culture and Sports) and María José Rienda (Secretary of State). This new article, which was carried out in June by José Manuel Uribes with a newcomer to the CSD José Manuel Franco, It was finished off by Miquel Iceta. Although with few changes.

One of the novelties is that The obligation to be a Sports Limited to participate in professional competitions is eliminated. Plus, The boards of directors of professional clubs that are not Limited Companies (Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Athletic, Osasuna and Amorebieta) will be exempted from guaranteeing 15% of their budgets. “The guarantees are in the hands of the clubs. The sporting activity is structured through clubs and federations, which are private entities and they must be the ones who decide how best to guarantee their interests,” explained Iceta. Each club will therefore decide in what percentage the guarantee remains or if it is eliminated. An aspect that changes due to an amendment of the PNV to the General Budgets in relation to the Amorebieta.

Joan Laporta and its board, for example, suffered to guarantee with their assets the 124 million euros that were necessary. According to ministry sources, this will “democratize the structures and facilitate access to more candidates.”

But the new Law, which recognizes the sport as an “essential activity” in its article 2, what he will focus on is eliminate all kinds of inequalities. Thus, the presence of women in governing bodies must be balanced, Federations and leagues will have to prepare an ‘Annual Equality Report’, they must have a protocol for situations of discrimination, abuse and sexual harassment, equal visibility will be promoted at events, the rights of pregnant women will be protected, sAny gesture of LGTBIphobia will be punishable and the federations will have to take on the sport of people with disabilities.