The wall with the mural ‘The Chemistry Room’ by Dolf Henkes is removed from a steel supporting structure. Two bulldozers first clamp the left part of the wall with their gripping arms until it tears in two. Then follows the right part. Debris falls, a large cloud of dust rises, the camera searches the rubble for traces of paint, and eventually turns away.

The symposium guests in the Arminius Church, last Friday in Rotterdam, looked in amazement at the film images that Carel van Hees shot two years ago at the Rotterdam University of Applied Sciences. The mural from 1955 was located there, which was transferred in 2005. “I’m still shaking a bit here,” moderator Noraly Beyer breaks the resulting silence.

The audience also feels disgusted, but no one is really surprised. All two hundred people present knew about the demolition, which was the reason for this symposium, entitled ‘Art on the street, demolish or preserve’. Demolition of art in public spaces is what happens regularly – the term ‘redemolition’ even exists now, because it often concerns art from the reconstruction period (roughly 1945-65).

But the need for preservation is great, especially among heritage organizations. That is why they have been sounding the alarm for years. This day serves to turn something bad into something good, the organization says. Not for the blame game to play but to learn, and to see if it is possible to come up with solutions.

Can the law provide a solution? Lawyer Christiaan Alberdingk Thijm explains to the audience that personality law is the crux of the Henkes issue. With this right, artists can oppose actions by third parties that affect the work, even after the copyright has been passed on to heirs. It must then be established that the mutilation or damage harms the honor or name of the artist or the value of his work.

Damaging or mutilating is therefore prohibited due to reputational damage. That sounds like art is quite well protected, but in practice there is a catch, warns Alberdingk Thijm. Namely the question of when something leads to reputational damage. The Wavin judgment of 2004 had a major influence on this, he says. The municipality of Zwolle wanted to demolish the Wavin building. The architect protested and a lawsuit followed. The Supreme Court ruled that destruction is not reputational damage. After all, something that is gone cannot cause damage. An existing object that looks defective is harmful. But something that no longer exists cannot have any influence – that was the reasoning.

“This created a perverse incentive,” he explains: the incentive to destroy buildings or art without discussing adjustments. The ruling has caused unrest in heritage circles in recent years. Alberdingk Thijm would prefer to see a weighing of interests take place: the background of an object, its value in someone’s oeuvre, in art history.

A possible outcome is offered by the Supreme Court’s 4-year ruling in 2019 on the renovation of a building. That judgment offers some scope for such considerations of interests. Alberdingk Thijm applies the weighing of interests on this occasion to the Henkes case. The painting was important for the artist, for the Rotterdam art history of the reconstruction, and moreover, it had been relocated from Pernis with difficulty in 2005 – you should also take that into account, he thinks. His conclusion: this demolition was unlawful.

Without the presence of a judge, this is a free thought exercise that does not immediately produce anything. In the Arminius Church he is in fact preaching to his own parish: a room full of art and heritage specialists who are mainly against demolition. The question that arises is whether it would not be useful for the Supreme Court to rule again on the demolition of art.

Clear protocols for construction and demolition are also required, which are currently lacking: binding rules for what a client and demolition company must do to prevent destruction of art. And regulations that are adhered to and ensure that when art is discovered, the bulldozers stop and a report is made to a specialized service. Such a service can then judge what needs to be done, based on a weighing of interests: demolish or leave standing.

The problem for endangered art lies in ignorance in several areas. Not only are the rules and laws unknown, there is also a lack of awareness that art matters, that it cannot simply be left behind. Architect Dikkie Scipio addresses this problem with a question: “Where has our collective memory about art gone?”

Society once thought it was important that art in public space expressed beauty and identity, but now entire parts of society no longer know anything about this, she says. To do something about it, she says, we must first understand it; she sketches a timeline of architecture-related art since its emergence at the end of the 19th century. Especially after the Second World War, I felt that a beautiful, well-maintained environment would contribute to society. Art became a magic word in reconstruction.

Thinking about the stimulating power of art in public life changed after 1965. Then culture was placed under the Ministry of CRM: with recreation and social work, and it was given a different function. Architecture-related art gradually lost its status. The role of art in architecture increasingly disappeared from government memoranda.

Other developments also had an influence. Speaker Tanja Karreman, senior advisor of the National Collection Percentage Art, explains that the number of commissions for art in public spaces fell further due to the construction crisis of 2008. The construction world also received a different focus: “The new magic word is circular,” says Scipio. Apparently there is no room in this world for two magic words.

Knowledge is also lacking. Last century, art in public spaces and buildings was still taught at art academies, but that hardly happens anymore. Intermediaries at art institutions, who supervise such assignments, have also largely disappeared, something that has caused concern in art circles. Knowledge must come together again, Karreman believes. She therefore advocates a new institute, ‘Living Good’, with civil servants, developers, planners, experts and residents.

Her plea also fits in with the desire for awareness and knowledge transfer. Because laws alone are insufficient.

Awareness is important, although the idea of ​​the importance of art is constantly changing. The art of reconstruction brought optimism and beauty, later art was given a welfare function, after which art was regularly assigned other functions. That hinders awareness, because then it is difficult to explain what the visual power of art is.

That art is more than instrumental, Ramsey Nasr argues at the symposium in a plea for art that has no use, that has no obligation, but that takes you elsewhere in your mind and that stays with you. “A work of art can become the property of an environment. As an osmotic process it is incorporated into the Rotterdam nervous system, part of our larger life. Like a mutual family member. Governments should not remain absent after that.”

The Henkes issue offers an example of people who do not remain aloof. When the refinery in Pernis was to be demolished in 2005, it was two employees who noticed Henkes’ painting, Nico den Ouden and Willem Hoogendijk. They initiate a rescue operation. Companies and organizations quickly started working together, raising money, the wall was cut out, sailed via the Maas to the University and brought to safety there.

That observance in combination with strong laws and thorough legal considerations: it all seems necessary to change the current situation.