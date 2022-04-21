The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed that the federal law regulates the possession, possession, handling and breeding of dangerous animals. She explained that the law seeks, in its content, to protect humans and other animals from the harm of dangerous animals, the transmission of their diseases and causes to them and to other animals, and to ensure that these animals receive good care.

In its response to “Emirates Today”, the ministry stated that the articles of the law allowed the possession of legal persons, from shelters and breeding centers, zoos, circuses, and security and military authorities. It also allowed the owners of the species mentioned in the law the right of possession, on the condition of converting to a legal capacity, meaning that a license for a shelter or breeding center is issued in accordance with the conditions and criteria for establishing these centers, provided that the approval of the competent authorities and authorities in the emirate is obtained.

She added that several cases of individuals who were in possession of a number of these animals, submitted a request to the local authorities and authorities to issue a shelter center license, and provided the full conditions for this type of center, and had already obtained a shelter center license. And some cases obtained a zoo license, and kept possession of this type of animal, while it remained subject to the control and supervision of the competent authorities.

The ministry pointed out that the mechanisms for regulating the possession of these types of animals provided by law achieve many benefits for society in general, including protecting humans from the danger of aggressive behavior of these animals, protecting society from the transmission of diseases that can infect them, and protecting them from abuse that may affect them. exposed to it, providing the highest standards of animal welfare and care, protecting local biodiversity from invasive species that could threaten its system, and protecting local biodiversity from genetic and genetic mixing.

The ministry pointed out that the law provided an opportunity to reconcile the situation for those who possess the species mentioned in the law, and allowed them, during this period, to inform the local competent authorities about their possession of the animal and hand it over to them, so that the competent authority would take over the shelter of the animal in shelters, breeding or care centers, as well as the delivery of the animal in a way Directly to care or shelter centers, zoos, animal parks, and export the animal outside the country, if it has the required documents.

The ministry stated that the law approved a set of penalties for its violators after the end of the period for amending the conditions it allowed, including imprisonment for a period of no less than three years and not more than seven years, for anyone who uses a dangerous animal to attack humans, if the assault leads to permanent disability, as well as imprisonment. Life imprisonment if the assault on an animal dangerous to humans leads to death, imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year, and a fine of no less than 10 thousand dirhams, and not more than 400,000 dirhams, if the result of assaulting an animal dangerous to humans does not reach the degree of death or permanent disability.

In the event that a dangerous animal assaults others unintentionally from its possessor at the time of the assault, its owner shall be criminally punished with the penalty of wrongful killing or wrongful injury stipulated in the Penal Code, as the case may be. The facility maintains expenses, and the law also stipulates imprisonment and a fine of no less than 100,000 dirhams and not more than 700,000 dirhams, or one of these two penalties, for anyone who uses a dangerous animal to cause terror among people, imprisonment and a fine of no less than 50 thousand dirhams, and not more than A fine of 500,000 dirhams, or one of the two penalties, for anyone who possesses dangerous animals for the purpose of trafficking.

The ministry confirmed that it is working permanently to coordinate and follow up with the competent local authorities and authorities, to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the law, and to ensure quick dealing with reports of illegal possession of dangerous animals, intimidating others with them, or mistreating them, explaining that community members can participate in law enforcement through Report any violations to the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, municipalities in all emirates of the country, local environmental authorities, and security authorities (the police).



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

