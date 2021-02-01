The law on combating the spread of false and illegal information on social networks in the Russian Federation comes into force on Monday, it applies to the owners of social networks with more than 500 thousand users per day, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

So, now the concept of “owner of a public network” is being introduced in the Russian Federation. He is recognized as the organizer of the dissemination of information on the Internet. The owners of the social network are required by law to create a representative office in Russia, as well as maintain a register of applications received from users and submit it to the regulatory authorities upon request.

In addition, the owners of the social network must prevent the publication of fakes and delete, at the request of users, information for the dissemination of which is subject to criminal or administrative liability.

Fines are threatened for not deleting illegal data. For example, if the calls for extremism are not cleaned up, a fine of 100 to 200 thousand rubles will follow. Also, page owners need to draw up a document with rules of conduct for users.

