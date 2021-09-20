The lava flows from the La Palma volcano that erupted on Sunday afternoon are destroying houses, crops and “everything that cannot be moved”, as Nemesio Pérez, scientific coordinator of the Canary Islands Institute of Volcanology, has graphically commented. Involcan, who has explained that “the volcano may be expelling lava for weeks and even months”, although it should not cost human lives “, as it has been so far.

In statements to public television, the mayor of El Paso, one of the towns evacuated by the authorities, indicated that “at least twenty houses were totally destroyed” in his locality. “In its path the lava has left absolutely nothing “, Described Sergio Rodríguez, underlining that the neighbors” have a lot of uncertainty. “They will not return before a long time, surely,” he valued about the possible return to their homes. And it is that there are a hundred houses affected by the material expelled by the Cumbre Vieja.

Reaction of lava to contact with the sea



“A lava flow with an average height of six meters literally eats houses, infrastructures, crops that it finds on its way to the coast of the Aridane valley,” explained the president of the Cabildo, Mariano Hernández Zapata. In addition, the lava advances at a rate of between 700 meters and 1 kilometer per hour. It is expected to arrive in the coastal area at 8:00 p.m.

Something that is feared, since when hot magma comes into contact with sea water there is a gradual cooling of the hot fluid, which causes the emission of a mixture of steam and gases to the surface, to end up settling and forming part of the land itself.

In addition, magma, when it comes into contact with salty water, causes a chemical reaction that fuels intense smoke that releases very fine particles of hydrochloric acid and glass into the atmosphere. This can irritate the skin and eyes or even cause respiratory problems, putting the entire habitat in the area at risk.

No more evacuations expected



The incandescent rivers that flow from the cracks opened by the eruption continue to flow at about 700 meters per hour towards the coast, taking away everything in their path, leaving hypnotic images, but also destruction.

The authorities managing the volcanic crisis on La Palma are confident that the eruption will not force more people to evacuate, after some 5,000 have been forced to leave their homes. The president of the Cabildo de La Palma Mariano Hernández Zapata has assured in an interview this Monday that there are around a hundred houses. Thus he has pointed out that “lava literally eats houses.” Hernández Zapata said that “the advance of the washings to coastal areas” worries about the houses that could be affected, although he was relieved that no lives have been claimed and the commitment shown in the last hours by the Canarian and national governments to replace the damages produced.

The Government of the Canary Islands is already working on a draft decree law to be able to requalify the land on which the houses that have been affected by the eruption are located, so that “urgently and immediately” they can be rebuilt.

Experts have expressed concern about the movement of lava towards the coast, which could increase this damage. The deformation of the surface continues due to the eruption of the La Palma volcano, which has risen 19 centimeters.

Ángel Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, explained this morning in an interview that “in 48 hours, a little earlier, they will be able to predict how long the eruption will last” of the volcano. Torres, in addition, has also confirmed that at the moment no more evacuations are foreseen since “there is no forecast of a new eruption point and, therefore, there will be no more evacuations.”

The lava has engulfed dozens of houses already evicted from the municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. The mayor of the latter town, Noelia García, has said that lava flows four meters high have washed away “numerous” houses in her town. García congratulated himself on the good functioning of the operation mounted on the same Sunday morning, a few hours before the start of the volcano eruption, at three in the afternoon Canary Island time. “There was scope to evacuate dependents and that has made things easier,” says the mayor who has highlighted the exemplary behavior of the population. “Nobody likes to leave the house where they have lived all their lives, especially because they do not know what they will find when they return,” explains the councilor of the Llanos, who has regretted that many neighbors have lost their homes “that with so much effort has cost them to lift ».

The eruption has forced the evacuation of 5,000 residents from the affected towns. The President of the Government Pedro Sánchez and his Canarian counterpart, Ángel Víctor Torres, plan to visit one of the camps where some of the evacuees are to be found this morning.

Almost 22,000 tons of sulfur dioxide



For its part, Involcan has made a first estimate of the amount of sulfur dioxide (SO2) emitted into the atmosphere by the current eruptive process at Cumbre Vieja during its first day.

This first estimate has turned out to be of the order of 21,800 tons per day, assuming a wind speed of 10 meters per second. The estimation has been made after taking 4 measurements with an optical sensor type miniDOAS in a land mobile position, and it will be reviewed once the wind speed data used for this first analysis is contrasted.

As of September 20, the measurements will be carried out in an area mobile position thanks to the collaboration of the Helicopter Unit of the Civil Guard in Tenerife, as happened during the submarine eruption of El Hierro. Daily monitoring of this parameter will be essential to analyze the evolution of the current process and to be able to use this methodology to certify the end date of the eruption.