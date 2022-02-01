The civil guard transfers one of the three top leaders of the organization dedicated to laundering drug money this past January 25 on Valdivia street in El Puerto de Santa María (Cádiz). THE COUNTRY

Valdivia Street is a nondescript street on the outskirts of El Puerto de Santa María. Among so many two-story houses with stoneware baseboards and brightly colored facades, one with modern lines and bright white stands out at number 8. Although it was not always like this, Google Maps still shows it anchored in 2017, when it was a building Abandoned half finished and for sale. “About two years ago, a new one arrived and you can see with what luxury he rehabilitated it,” interjects a neighbor with an ironic tone. Perhaps that is why he was not so surprised when, at around five in the morning on January 25, the Civil Guard showed up there. They were looking for Fernando RC, one of the three responsible for a money laundering scheme that supposedly laundered up to 3,260,000 euros from drug traffickers by buying powerful motors for inflatable boats in Dubai.

Although the local media swarmed that street, which this past Monday was once again as calm and silent as usual, Fernando was not alone in his task. The agents of Ocon Sur – the command created by the Civil Guard to fight drug trafficking in Andalusia – dispersed between El Puerto and Barbate to arrest 11 people linked to strange banking movements between limited companies. Most of them worked under the orders of the new neighbor on Valdivia Street; of a criminal lawyer from the town of Barbate specialized in defending drug trafficking cases, Miguel MA, and of Jose Ignacio FD, an alleged drug trafficker with accounts to be resolved with the Justice and that the agents suspect that he was the maximum leader of the plot, investigated now by the Court of Instruction number 5 of El Puerto de Santa María.

Back in June 2011, José Ignacio founded a company, Celia Marine SL, based in Oviedo, investigated for buying nautical material to equip narco boats. The company had about two years of activity, until its administrator ended up arrested in 2013, accused of a crime against public health that is still stuck in a Barbate court. Josín – known as such by his family – ended up free after spending time in provisional prison and returned to his old ways, now only money laundering, at least since 2016, according to the economic investigation initiated by the Cádiz Anti-Drug Prosecutor’s Office in March 2021. But the supposed narco already thought he had learned his lesson and looked for two new partners to found two new companies, but with a way of proceeding very similar to what he had done before.

Lawyer Miguel created the company Amaya Nautic, based in the same office where he has served many of the Strait drug traffickers whom he has represented for years. Fernando, who has a police record for robbery, did the same with Reyescarrasco. Both companies, dedicated to the automotive sector, appear registered in the Mercantile Registry between April and May 2018 with just six days of difference. “Their thing was not fine financial engineering. They did not think that they were going to be investigated and their connection is very clear. If not, they would not be in pretrial detention,” a judicial source familiar with the case tells EL PAÍS.

Although the lawyer made some effort to give the appearance of legality to his nautical business with a simple web page in which he did not even erase the pro forma texts, the investigators believe that the bulk of the company’s profits come from drug money. Both his company and Fernando’s register cash payments made by figureheads who “lacked legal sources of income that would allow them such disbursements,” as Ocon Sur explained in a statement on Tuesday. In addition, Reyescarrasco made constant transfers to the lawyer’s company. With all that money, Miguel acquired powerful outboard motors, like the ones usually used by narco boats, to companies based in Dubai. However, the agents believe that the machines were not received by the presumed figureheads who had given them the cash, but by third parties who were their true buyers. “They were handed over to drug traffickers,” the same source of the investigation points out as he suspects.

On January 25, the entire framework was blown up, during the so-called Operation Frater records. On Calle Valdivia they still remember the commotion that arose around number 8 of the road, right in that house that has been rehabilitated as a modern semi-detached villa, which even has a laser hair removal and facial treatment room. Although sources from the Civil Guard confirm that this business has links with Fernando and that even his agents registered it, the center denies it. “We have nothing to do with it and neither does the owner, there has been a mistake. I have spoken with my lawyer because I am not amused by the image that has been given, ”explained an unidentified woman on the other end of the phone on Monday with which they advertise her beauty packages on social networks.

The searches also took place in Barbate, on the lawyer’s property, and on Bolardo street in El Puerto, a well-off area of ​​chalets, where Jose Ignacio lived. Although little cash appeared, the civil guards located three one-kilo gold bars in the latter’s home, each valued at 50,000 euros, according to Ocon Sur estimates. Now the precious metal is part of the 3,260,000 euros that economic investigations attribute as assets laundered by the plot. The three main investigated are now in provisional prison. Josín’s business holding company did not turn out as well as he and his family expected.