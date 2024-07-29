The video features a mix of sequences taken from cutscenes that focus on the protagonist Jango Fett and other background characters, as well as actual gameplay sequences with shootouts and exploration sequences where the protagonist can rely on his jetpack to move quickly and reach elevated positions.

With the debut of Star Wars: Bounty Hunter scheduled for thursday August 1st on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch, the developers at Aspyr have released the unmissable launch trailer of this remaster, which you can view below.

What is Star Wars: Bounty Hunter?

For those who don’t know, Star Wars: Bounty Hunter is the remastered version of the game of the same name released way back in 2002 on PS2 and Nintendo Gamecube. It’s a third-person action adventure set ten years before the events of the film Attack of the Clones and puts us in the shoes of Jango Fett, the first clone of the Grand Army of the Republic and “father” of Boba Fett, who is tasked with capturing the leader of a mysterious sect.

From the details known so far, this re-release will boast a High resolution graphics with various technical improvementsfull compatibility with Steam Deck and support for the exclusive functions of the PS5 DualSense. In addition, by completing the game’s campaign it will be possible to unlock the Boba Fett skin, a welcome little extra. For the rest we will find the same content as the original, which offered six worlds for eighteen levels in total, with Jango who will be able to use his Jetpack, two blaster pistols, flamethrower and rear missiles to eliminate enemies and fly around the maps.