In the month of February, one of the most acclaimed games of this era was launched. 2023, Hogwarts Legacythe same one that arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC to delight people who declare themselves fans of the magical world of Harry Potter. This was followed by a launch also for PS4 and Xbox, which they have fulfilled satisfactorily, and finally, after some delays, the launch will be reaching nintendo switch Nonetheless.

At the time we write the note, the game can finally be played in Japan due to the schedule, and to celebrate that laptop users can now explore the halls of the magical castle, a new trailer has been released in which we can See more of the gameplay and cinematics. Added to this is a fluid movement, which those who do not have much faith in the console will be somewhat surprised.

Here you can see it:

For those who have not yet tried the game, this is its synopsis:

Your character is a student at the famous school who has the key to an ancient secret that threatens to destroy the magical world. Now you can take control of the action and be the center of your own adventure in the magical world. The legacy is in your hands.

Something worth mentioning about the game is that for some reason it has not been nominated for any of the categories of The Game Awards. This automatically makes one think that the company organizing the event does not want problems due to the controversial comments of the creator of Harry Potter. There is no evidence of them yet, but it could be the most logical thing.

Editor’s note: It will be a good opportunity for many to be able to play this incredible title for the first time that immerses us in the world of magic. The best thing is that you can try it on TV or also take it wherever you want.