We’re digging into all the details on Zenless Zone Zero ahead of its launch on PC, PS5, iOS, and Android next week.
Today Zenless Zone Zero was the protagonist of a rich presentation by Hoyoverse, in view of the imminent launch of this free-to-play action RPG, set for Thursday July 4th on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. For the occasion, an overview of the story, characters, gameplay and content available at launch was offered, which we have summarized below.
Zenless Zone Zero is a Action RPG Free-to-Play with an urban fantasy setting. In the game we take on the role of a Proxy, people who investigate dangerous black spheres that appear in the futuristic city of New Eridu and within which space is distorted and dangerous creatures called Hollows appear. Furthermore, these distortions generate Ether, a material that is both dangerous and extremely precious, and for this reason various factions have been created that want to ensure a constant supply of it.
During the exploration in these areas we will play as members of these factions and gangs, with the combat system characterized by an action-oriented and dynamic gameplay that is reminiscent in some ways of Genshin Impact, also created by Hoyoverse, with the possibility of using in battle a party with multiple characters and switch between them at any time to combine their techniques. Each character is characterized by different characteristics, elements, style and fighting skills. It will also be possible to count on the help of the Bangboo, adorable AI-driven androids that activate various support actions of various types.
Content at launch, preload date and time
As anticipated at the beginning, the launch of Zenless Zone Zero is set for July 4th at 02:00 Italian time. The preload instead it is set for two days before, therefore July 2, on all platforms.
According to information shared by Hoyoverse, in version 1.00 players will be able to face the first three Chapters of the story. In addition to the introduction, it will therefore be possible to advance to Chapter 2-Interlude, in which “agent Zhu Yuan makes his official debut” and Chapter 3 of the main story, in which “the members of Victoria Housekeeping reveal their true nature” .
Furthermore, compared to the beta, players will find additional missions and adventures, playable areas and characters, with even more arriving in the coming months and years through the various updates following publication, along the lines of what happens with Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail.
100 pulls and 80 Boopons for free, for weapons and characters
Hoyoverse also revealed the classic bonuses and rewards available at launch for each player, which by completing the various activities of version 1.0 they will be able to obtain up to 100 pulls (1600 Polychromes, 70 Master Tapes and 20 Encrypted Master Tapes) to obtain new characters and equipment and 80 “Boopon”, tickets needed to unlock new support Bangboo.
During the live broadcast, the first Zenless Zone Zero promotional code which will be valid from the game’s launch until July 11th. The code in question is “ZZZFREE100” (without quotes) and includes:
- 300 Polychromes
- 30,000 Dennies
- 2 Senior Investigator Log
- 3 W-Engine Energy Module
To redeem it, simply open the game menu, click on the icon in the top left of the screen, select “Redemption Code” and enter the code above. Once done, you can claim your bonuses.
