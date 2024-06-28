Today Zenless Zone Zero was the protagonist of a rich presentation by Hoyoverse, in view of the imminent launch of this free-to-play action RPG, set for Thursday July 4th on PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. For the occasion, an overview of the story, characters, gameplay and content available at launch was offered, which we have summarized below.

Zenless Zone Zero is a Action RPG Free-to-Play with an urban fantasy setting. In the game we take on the role of a Proxy, people who investigate dangerous black spheres that appear in the futuristic city of New Eridu and within which space is distorted and dangerous creatures called Hollows appear. Furthermore, these distortions generate Ether, a material that is both dangerous and extremely precious, and for this reason various factions have been created that want to ensure a constant supply of it.

During the exploration in these areas we will play as members of these factions and gangs, with the combat system characterized by an action-oriented and dynamic gameplay that is reminiscent in some ways of Genshin Impact, also created by Hoyoverse, with the possibility of using in battle a party with multiple characters and switch between them at any time to combine their techniques. Each character is characterized by different characteristics, elements, style and fighting skills. It will also be possible to count on the help of the Bangboo, adorable AI-driven androids that activate various support actions of various types.