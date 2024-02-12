The World Government Summit 2024, which will be held under the slogan “Foreseeing the Governments of the Future,” began today and will continue until February 14 in Dubai, with the participation of more than 25 heads of state and government.

The new edition of the summit explores future opportunities and challenges and the most prominent challenges facing the world in a number of pressing issues. It also discusses ways to reach common visions to advance government work, strengthen cooperation between governments of the world, exchange experiences, and focus on inspiring stories and models in government work that have left positive impacts and brought about change. Real in the reality of their countries and societies.

The World Government Summit brings together 120 government delegations and more than 85 international and regional organizations and global institutions, in addition to an elite group of global thought leaders and experts, in the presence of more than 4,000 participants.

In its new session, the World Government Summit includes 6 main themes and 15 global forums that discuss major global future trends and transformations in more than 110 major dialogue and interactive sessions, in which 200 international figures including presidents, ministers, experts, thinkers and future makers speak, in addition to holding more than 23 ministerial meetings. An executive session was attended by more than 300 ministers.

The current session of the World Government Summit marks a qualitative addition to its agenda, represented by hosting a distinguished elite of the world’s Nobel Prize-winning scientists in various scientific disciplines, which consolidates its position as a global platform for intellectuals, decision-makers and all influencers, and in line with its mission of focusing on the priority of Innovative solutions to confront global challenges and improve the lives of societies and human civilization.

The World Government Summit launches 25 strategic reports in cooperation with knowledge partners from think tanks, academic and research institutions, with the aim of studying global trends in various sectors and providing implementable government strategies.

The World Government Summit hosts global discussions and dialogues aimed at anticipating the formation of future governments. These dialogues include round table meetings that bring together leaders of countries, global government officials, international organizations, thought leaders, and the private sector, to ensure strengthening international cooperation, identifying innovative solutions to future challenges, anticipating the most prominent opportunities, and inspiring the next generation. From governments.

High-level ministerial meetings will be held during the summit, including a ministerial meeting of ministers concerned with sustainable development, a ministerial meeting to discuss the features of the next generation of future governments, a meeting of Arab finance ministers, a consultative meeting with labor ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and a meeting of energy ministers to discuss the future of hydrogen energy. The current session of the World Government Summit presents several global awards, in recognition of government ministers, representatives of the private sector, innovators and creators for their exceptional contributions to building a better society for humanity, and they include the Best Minister Award in the World, the Dubai International Award for Best Sustainable Development Practices, the Creative Government Innovations Award, and the International Award for Best Government applications, and the Global Government Excellence Award.

As part of its work, the World Government Summit launches the Global Ministers Survey, inviting world ministers to contribute their ideas on critical global issues and participate in promoting cooperative solutions.

The World Government Summit will witness the presence of a number of heads of state, including His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the friendly Republic of Turkey, who is participating in a session entitled Dialogue with the Guest of Honor, the President of the Turkish Republic, while speaking during a main session within the first day of the summit, His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda. .

Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairwoman of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will also participate in a session entitled A New Government Vision for the Creative Industry, which will be witnessed on the first day of the World Government Summit.

The World Government Summit witnesses the participation of a number of heads of government, including His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, who speaks during a key session of the state, the guest of honor of the summit, and His Excellency Mostafa Madbouly, Prime Minister of the Arab Republic of Egypt, delivers a keynote speech during the first day of the summit, The first day of the summit also witnesses the participation of His Excellency Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani, Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq, His Excellency Manuel Marrero Cruz, Prime Minister of the Republic of Cuba, and His Excellency Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, in key sessions witnessed by the event.

The activities of the first day of the World Government Summit began with an opening speech by His Excellency Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Chairman of the World Government Summit.

His Excellency Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Minister of Culture, and Dusty Jenkins, CEO of Government Affairs at Spotify, will also participate during a session entitled “The Future of Creative Industries… How Governments Can Develop Talent,” which will take place on the first day of the summit.

During the first day of the summit, His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Vice President of the World Government Summit Foundation, interviews Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO, NVIDIA, during a session entitled “Who will lead the future of artificial intelligence?”

The first day of the World Government Summit will witness a number of sessions examining the most prominent future trends in the sectors most closely related to human life, including the session on Building Tomorrow’s Civilizations: Are They Resilient? In which Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and president of the World Economic Forum, speaks, and a session entitled Aviation and the Emissions Dilemma: Is there a balance on the horizon? Speaking during it are His Excellency Juan Carlos Salasar, Secretary-General of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Guillaume Faury, CEO of Airbus, and Sir Tim Clark, President of Emirates Airlines, in addition to a keynote speech delivered by His Excellency Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization.

The first day also witnesses sessions entitled “How will artificial intelligence shape the global economic landscape?” In which Ping Xiao, CEO of the G42 Group, speaks, and a session on investment and future returns… in a volatile world, in which George Walker, CEO of Neuberger Berman, speaks, and a session: Where will we witness the best economic prosperity in the world? During which His Excellency Dr. Sidi Ould Nam, Director General of the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa, and His Excellency Dr. Abdul Hamid Al Khalifa, Director General of the OPEC Fund, and Dr. Heike Harmagart, Executive Director of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and Dr. Samir Saran is president of the Observer Research Foundation.

In a group of sessions discussing the digital future, Sean Edwards, Chief Technology Officer at Bloomberg, speaks in a session entitled Are governments ready for the digital future? His Excellency Florian Torsky, Minister of Digital Transformation of the Republic of Austria, and Masoud Mohammed Sharif Mahmoud, CEO of Etisalat from &e, also speak. In a session entitled The Government Race… Between Keeping Up with Legislation and Technological Development.

He participates in the session “How do governments balance societal prosperity and fear of technology?” Her Excellency Gidara Balčitėti, Advisor to the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, Mike Cicilia, Executive Vice President of Oracle, and George Lee, Head of the Office of Applied Innovation and member of the Goldman Sachs Management Committee.

The first day also witnesses a group of sessions revolving around governance and algorithms, namely: How do we empower human genius in the world of algorithms? Ignacio Garcia Alves, CEO of Arthur D. Little, will speak. And a session entitled How do governments adopt innovative ways of life? Speakers will be Sett Gerson, CEO of Survios, and Lauren Selig, Partner at Shake and Bake Productions.

In a session entitled “How do governments harness technological development to serve societies?” His Excellency Dr. speaks. Amr Talaat, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Professor Mostafa Cisse, Professor of Machine Learning at the African Institute of Science and Mathematics, and His Excellency Eng. Majed Sultan Al-Mesmar, Director General of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

In a session entitled “The Future of the Banking Sector… From Gold to Data,” Bill Winters, CEO of Standard Chartered, and Bernard Mensah, President of Bank of America, speak. In an interview with the President of the World Bank, His Excellency Ajay Banga, President of the Group, speaks during a session entitled “How to Maximize the Impact Our development efforts?” Her Excellency Kristina Georgieva, Director General of the International Monetary Fund, also participated in a dialogue session.

In a session entitled “Can Artificial Intelligence Replace Humans,” Jonathan Ross, CEO and founder of Groq, speaks, and in the session “Lessons in Innovation… from the Private Sector to Governments,” Her Excellency Eliso Bolkvadze, international pianist, UNESCO Artist for Peace, and President of Culture Committee of the Georgian Parliament, and Serivkan Ozkan, Chief Creative Officer at Nike.

Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky, will speak in a session entitled “How do we set the moral compass for artificial intelligence?” and “Data privacy and are we safe?” A session will be held in which Mark Rotenberg, President and Founder of the Center for Al and Digital Policy, will speak.

Senator Kevin Thomas, New York State Senator, John Clifton, CEO of Gallup, and Lisa Witter, co-founder of Apolitical, will discuss the partnership between the government and citizens in decision-making.

While Hiro Mizuno, an expert in the field of sustainability and a member of the Board of Directors of Harley-Davidson, speaks in a session entitled How do we partner towards sustainable investments? Her Excellency Tri Rismarini, Minister of Social Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, and Nick Studer, CEO of Oliver Wyman, answer in a session the question: Government foresight… How do we align policies with the future? In another session, Maurice Levy, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Publicis Group, answers a question about how do we design the national identity of governments in the age of artificial intelligence?

For their part, in a third session, His Excellency Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Managing Director and Group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company, Stephen Paliucca, founder of Bain Capital and owner of the Boston Celtics team, and Ross Perot Jr., Chairman of the Board of Directors of Perot Group, answer the question about who will chart the investment paths of the future. .

His Excellency Matthias Cormann, Secretary-General of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, will speak in a session titled Keeping Up with Economic Changes: A Global Vision for a Renewed Future, while in another session, American journalist and critic Tucker Carlson will speak about his vision for the future of storytelling.