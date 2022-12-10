Amna Al Ketbi (Dubai)

“Explorer Rashid” will launch towards the surface of the moon today at 11:38 am UAE time (2:38 am EST), from inside the Cape Canaveral base in Complex No. 40 in the state of Florida, in the presence of a number of officials in the sector. space in the UAE.

The UAE project to explore the moon is a national project that falls under the new strategy (2021-2031) launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. The project includes the development and launch of the first Emirati explorer to the surface of the moon. There are many teams responsible for the “Explorer Rashid” and the efficiency of its systems, which include specialists in building the engineering structure of the explorer, those responsible for communications, engineering and risk management, thermal and imaging systems, mechanical and motor performance, down to computer and heat systems, and each of these joints has a team concerned with all its tasks. The explorer will study 6 areas on the lunar surface, including rock science, geology, plasma, dust and soil, and data for the development of new technologies, in addition to collecting data related to the origin of the solar system and planet Earth.

4 targets

The “Explorer Rashid” mission includes 4 targets, which would answer the question: Why is the UAE seeking to explore the moon? Which includes testing new technologies on its surface, which is characterized by a harsher environment than that of Mars and its proximity to the planet, and contributing to building a sustainable human presence on it, in addition to the experiments that are conducted on the surface of the moon paving the way for launching manned exploration missions to Mars, leading to the answer to the question. Scientific questions related to how the solar system and planet Earth were formed. The explorer was developed by a team of Emirati engineers, experts, and researchers at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center, where the design and construction was carried out with 100% national efforts, while the Emirates project to explore the moon stems from scientific goals, including the development of robotics technologies for exploration vehicle systems, and the study of new sites for the first time on the surface of the moon. The moon, in addition to studying and analyzing dust, conducting tests to study several aspects, including lunar soil, thermal properties of surface structures, the lunar photoelectric envelope, measurements of plasma, optoelectronics and dust particles located above the illuminated part of the lunar surface.

Tests

During the last period, “Explorer Rashid” underwent many various tests, which ensure the complete readiness and efficiency of all its components and scientific devices, including vibration and thermal vacuum tests, which is a series of final checks to ensure its ability to withstand the harsh environment to which it will be exposed, and keep pace with The great challenges related to the difficult environment on the surface of the moon, especially since the moon is characterized by a harsher environment than that of Mars, while the temperature on it reaches minus 173 degrees Celsius, while there were other tests for the explorer that were carried out in the desert of the Emirates, and they included testing the performance of the remote communications system. Multiple distances from the lander up to 500 meters, as well as testing the navigation system in extreme conditions, such as overcoming difficult obstacles and slopes, and seeing the navigation tool during several missions, such as going forward or backward for long distances, turning towards different angles, in addition to testing mission operations in different scenarios.

landing area

The “Explorer Rashid” will land in the “Mare Frigoris” area, specifically the “Atlas Crater” area as the main landing site, which was chosen along with other backup landing sites, while this site is considered safe and provides important scientific value, where the ground station team at the Mohammed Center can Bin Rashid Space Orientation according to the ease and difficulty of the terrain. The explorer will send at least 1,000 images, the data of which will be analyzed by an Emirati scientific team from the engineers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. To transmit navigation data, which includes flight time and surface topography data on the lunar surface, temperatures, energy consumption and other important information.

Explorer devices

The Emirati explorer, which weighs about 10 kilograms, is distinguished by a number of high-quality and efficient technical features and specifications, including 3D cameras, a suspension system, advanced sensor and communication systems, in addition to an external structure and solar panels to provide it with energy. The explorer will work by relying on solar energy panels, as it includes 4 cameras that move vertically and horizontally, including two basic cameras, a microscope camera, and a thermal imaging camera, in addition to sensors and systems equipped to analyze the properties of soil, dust, radioactive and electrical activities, and rocks on the surface of the moon, and it also includes a system to enhance the efficiency of the moon. Adhesion of the explorer’s wheels to the surface of the moon, facilitating the process of overcoming natural barriers, and a solid structure to protect devices and engines from temperature changes. With regard to providing the explorer with two optical cameras, “Caspix”, which will provide high-quality images, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center has partnered with the French National Center for Space Studies “CNES”. With it, the “Kaspix Camera” installed in the back will contribute to providing high-resolution images of the lunar soil. Images of the Navigator’s tracks will be analyzed to determine the extent to which the wheels are immersed in the soil, as well as to study the interaction between the wheel and the soil in detail, and this type of data is very important in designing future vehicle navigation systems.

In his mission, the Emirati explorer will conduct numerous scientific tests on the surface of the moon that will contribute to qualitative developments in the fields of science, technology, communication technologies and robotics. and other related sectors.

perfect platform

The moon is an ideal platform for testing new technologies and equipment that will be used in the future in outer space exploration missions, including Mars, as it allows landing on the surface of the moon, testing the exposure of sensors and other technologies to the space environment for long periods, and the explorer will test new technologies on the surface of the moon, Being the ideal environment for such tests, as it is closer to Earth, which will help test the UAE’s capabilities before embarking on manned exploratory missions to Mars.

The name “Rashid”

The Emirates project to explore the moon is part of the new strategy launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center 2021-2031, as the project includes the development and launch of the first Emirati lunar explorer, under the name “Rashid”, after the name of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him. The builder of modern Dubai, so that the Emirates will be the fourth country in the world to participate in missions to explore the moon for scientific purposes after the United States of America, the former Soviet Union, and China, and the first Arab country to carry out a space mission to explore the surface of the moon through an explorer that was designed and developed by a team of 50 engineers and experts. And an Emirati researcher at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, of whom 40% are female.