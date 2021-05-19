Abu Dhabi (WAM)

On May 23, the activities of the third session of the “Knights of Tolerance” specialized course, organized by the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Police College, will be launched with the participation of college students and a number of its trainers. The course lasts for 3 weeks.

The course starts with an intensive training of trainers course from the Police College and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence for a week, and then the public activities of the course start with the participation of college students for a period of two weeks as a summer course, where students of the Police College are divided into 9 classes, 3 of which teach the course in English, and 6 other classes study In Arabic, the program is administered by 9 trainers and 9 assistants by the Ministry of Tolerance and the Police College.

His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence said: The success of the “Knights of Tolerance” course during the previous sessions encouraged us all to develop and adopt it for the third year in a row, as this course is the most advanced and profound model of the Tolerance Knights program launched by the Ministry of Tolerance. For all categories and institutions of the Emirati society, stressing that the current version is the most profound and sophisticated, because it took into account the police, security and specialized tasks of students of the Police College and their future fields of work. His Excellency expressed his deep appreciation to Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and his insightful vision for developing the security system in the UAE society, praising His Highness’s dedication to promoting the values ​​of tolerance for all members of the security system, and his keenness to prepare the nation’s sons for optimal preparation in the Police College. In Abu Dhabi to play their anticipated role in serving society and people. His Excellency praised the continuous efforts of His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan to achieve security and safety in this dear country, which everyone touches through the huge achievements and the successive contributions that have made the UAE a model and a model in protecting society and securing its gains.