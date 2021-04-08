The launch of Soyuz MS-18, timed to coincide with the 60th anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s flight into space, will be broadcast on the largest media facade in Moscow. This was reported on Thursday, April 8, on the official website mayor of the capital.

“By agreement between the Moscow authorities and Roscosmos, over 10 surfaces on buildings that were suitable in format and technological capabilities were initially selected for broadcasting a 1.5-minute video,” the message says.

The list includes facade screens on Novy Arbat Street, on the buildings of the Central Telegraph on Tverskaya Street, Expocentre on Krasnaya Presnya, RIO Shopping Center on Leninsky Prospekt, Sokolniki Shopping Center on Rusakovskaya Street, on TTK near Sheremetyevskaya Street, Nizhnyaya Street Maslovka and Berezhkovskaya embankment, on the Music Media Dome building on Entuziastov highway, Varshavka Sky business center, Kvartal shopping and entertainment center on Aminevskoye highway, at the entrance to the Zvenigorodskaya overpass in the center and on Bolshie Kamenshchiki street, building 1 in Taganka, the city news agency reportsMoscow“.

“A few days before the significant start, another media facade was added to them – on the building of the Institute of Hydroproject on the Sokol. This is the largest such screen in Moscow, its area is 3.8 thousand square meters. m “, – the text says.

The video with the launch of Soyuz MS-18 is scheduled to be shown at 13:00, 15:00 and 18:00 Moscow time.

The day before, it was reported that the Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle with the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft, on which the next expedition will go to the International Space Station (ISS), began to be transported to the launch complex – the 31st platform of the Baikonur cosmodrome.

The launch is scheduled for 10:42 Moscow time on Friday, April 9, according to the website 360tv.ru… It is being held on the eve of the 60th anniversary of the orbital flight of the planet’s first cosmonaut, Yuri Gagarin. In this regard, the Soyuz spacecraft received the name Yu. A. Gagarin “. This inscription is applied to the hull of the ship. The rocket nose fairing is decorated with a portrait of an astronaut and the inscription “Year of Gagarin 1961–2021”.

The crew of the ship includes the Russians Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, as well as the American Mark Vande Hai.